Every good band groupie knows the saying “I’m with the band” opens up wonderful opportunities. In a press conference on Nov. 13, Sweetwater founder and CEO Chuck Surack announced he is ”with the band” to help kick off fundraising efforts for b Instrumental, a program that offers opportunities for Fort Wayne Community Schools middle and high school students to participate in band and music education.
The program, which initiated in 2016, provides free musical instruments and instruction to FWCS students who might not otherwise be able to afford them. The program started with a gift of $500,000 from Chuck and Lisa Surack, and additional funding from other community members and foundations. The program began at just three FWCS middle schools, and is now available in all district middle and high schools. More than 400 students currently participate at 16 schools in the FWCS system.
Free instruments are provided to students in seventh grade, and they are allowed to use them through senior year. Instruments are then refurbished for redistribution to program participants. The program also funds participation in band camps and music education programs for those in need.
To date, $1.7 million has been raised for b Instrumental, but an additional $300,000 is needed to fully fund the program and make it self-sustaining for the next 12 years, according to Tom Borne, president of the FWCS Foundation Board.
The Fort Wayne Community Schools Foundation, a nonprofit organization that generates and distributes financial resources in support of the FWCS mission, administers the b Instrumental program. The schools’ mission is to educate students to high standards, enabling them to become productive, responsible citizens. The Foundation is legally separate from FWCS.
To draw attention to their fundraising efforts, an “I’m With the Band” social media campaign has also launched. The social media campaign, under the direction of FWCS Foundation board member Paul Spoelhof, features a video of Surack playing “Hot Cross Buns” on the saxophone, accompanied by students from Memorial Park Middle School who participate in the b Instrumental program. People can perform their own rendition of “Hot Cross Buns” and post it on social media using the hashtag #Imwiththeband.
Surack noted that he began playing a musical instrument when he was in fifth grade.
“Learning to play an instrument just plain makes you a better person,” he said. “I encourage everyone to play an instrument.”
He noted several measurable benefits documented from students participating in the program.
The more than 400 students participating in b Instrumental attend school at higher rates than non-participating students, and their rates of disciplinary consequences are lower than those of other students. The student musicians also demonstrate higher grade point averages and standardized test scores.
Nigel McFarren, a seventh-grade student at Memorial Park Middle School, currently plays a new alto sax he received through the b Instrumental program.
“I started out with an older saxophone that was pretty worn out,” he said. “This new saxophone allows me to play a certain type of music, like jazz, and it gives me an opening to new doorways of how I can play a lot better. It won’t limit me in what I can do.”
To donate or learn more about b Instrumental, visit binstrumental.org.
