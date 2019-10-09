Portillo’s, the fast-casual restaurant brand known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites, is giving Fort Wayne residents the first taste of the restaurant’s iconic menu with a brand-new food truck. On Oct. 7 Portillo’s hit the road with The Beef Bus, a 2019 Ford F59.
The food truck will be mobile daily from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and again from 4–7 p.m. A menu of Portillo’s favorites will be available while supplies last. Hungry fans can track the food truck and get location updates by following @beefbusofficial on Instagram and Twitter.
Portillo’s Fort Wayne is slated to open later this year near the Glenbrook Square Mall at the intersection of West Coliseum Road and Speedway Drive. The 7,800-square-foot restaurant will include seating for more than 190 guests, a seasonal outdoor patio with seating for 48 guests, a double drive-thru and adjacent parking lot. Once complete, the restaurant will feature a diner-themed interior, drawing décor inspiration from the 1950s and 1960s. A focal point for the restaurant will be a large-scale mural dedicated to the Fort Wayne Daisies, a local women’s baseball team that dates back to the 1940s.
Portillo’s is also looking for team members for the new Fort Wayne restaurant, with plans to hire more than 100 employees. Interested applicants can visit portillos.com/careers or text “Portillos” to 25000 to set up an interview. Potential team members can apply in-person at the Portillo’s Hiring Center, located at the Ramada Plaza & Conference Center (305 E. Washington Center Road, Fort Wayne). The hiring center will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Upon completing an interview with Portillo’s, applicants will receive one voucher for a free sandwich (hot dog or Italian beef), fries and a drink.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.