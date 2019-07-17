After tabling it during the June 25 meeting, Fort Wayne City Council approved the newly ratified collective bargaining agreement for members of the Fort Wayne Professional Fire Fighters Union Local No. 124, Inc. during its July 9 meeting.
This new agreement, per the document’s language, will apply for 2019 and 2020 and will feature a few changes, as highlighted by attorney Adam Henry.
First, Henry advised, that firefighter pay will go up 3% in 2019, paid retroactively, with a 3% increase in 2020. Additionally, department employees will now be given the same paid parental leave as other city employees.
“This was something that was well-received by the membership and it’s another way we can take care of our firefighters,” Henry said.
Changes were also made to the position of union president. Instead of being a full-time gig, it will now be half-time, with 2,000 hours put into the union time bank as opposed to the customary 4,800.
The collective bargaining agreement was approved unanimously in committee as well as during the council’s regular session.
The council revisited a concern brought up by council members Jason Arp and Russ Jehl regarding the bid process used by the city’s Redevelopment Commission. Both Arp and Jehl have spoken publicly about their beliefs that as an unelected board using city money, they should also be subject to the same competitive bid process.
In order to ensure the process is followed in the future, a resolution was discussed that would be added to Chapter 37 which covers topics like this one, that would specifically require the Redevelopment Commission to follow city bid protocols.
Nancy Townsend, deputy director of the Redevelopment Commission, was present during the council’s committee session and explained that a lot of its projects involve appraisals and are rarely high-dollar projects that would require a more in-depth bidding process. Townsend added that many of their projects are done in collaboration with other city departments that do use the competitive bidding.
The resolution made it out of committee with a 7-2 vote and received a matching 7-2 final vote during the regular session. Council members Glynn Hines and Thomas Didier were the two opposed.
Requests for the approval of an economic revitalization area often get voted on and usually passed without much discussion. This was not the case July 9 when a request came in for an area in Southtown Crossing. Per the details of this request, a Taco Bell franchise is looking to build there, creating a dozen or so part-time jobs as well as a handful of full-time positions.
Council president John Crawford voiced his concerns about a fast-food restaurant setting up in that area, citing complaints from people there about its limited access to fresh, healthy foods. He added that even though there would be jobs created, most of them were not the high-paying jobs they would like to see from incoming businesses.
“We do have some other problems in that area with health issues like diabetes and heart disease,” Crawford said. “A lot of requests we’ve seen from the residents in the area is they don’t like gas stations because they don’t have high-quality fresh fruits and vegetables, and I don’t think this improves that as much.”
The final 6-3 vote approved the request. Crawford was joined by Arp and council member Paul Ensley on the opposing side.
