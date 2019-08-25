Volleyball beats Luers, falls to Concordia, Leo
The Spartans volleyball team won a three-game match over Bishop Luers on Aug. 20, 25-17, 25-13 and 25-20. Emily Wilcox earned 9 kills and Kaitlyn Peters tallied 17 digs. Hannah Gaither garnered 40 assists, while Sierra Suozzi earned 4 aces and Haidyn Carrico earned 2 blocks.
The team lost to Leo 3-0 on Thursday, Aug. 22. Suozzi earned 3 aces and 12 assists. Gaither also recorded 12 assists. Carrico and Wilcox each tallied 8 kills; Wilcox also put up 3 blocks. Peters earned 21 digs.
The Lady Spartans also fell 3-0 to Concordia Monday, Aug. 19. Gaither tallied 43 assists. Wilcox earned 7 kills and 3 blocks, and Peters recorded 13 digs.
Girls golf continues win streak
The Spartans golf team remains undefeated after topping Carroll and Angola last week. Homestead beat Carroll 149-186 on Thursday, Aug. 22, at Autumn Ridge. Madi Dabagia, Morgan Dabagia and Simone Senk all finished with 37s. Megan Yoder carded with a 38, followed by Olivia Render with a 44.
The girls also won against Angola 155-195 on Wednesday, Aug. 21. Morgan Dabagia and Senk both finished with a 37. Madi Dabagia scored a 38, followed by Yoder with a 43 and Render with a 48.
The Spartans were victors in the Warsaw Invitational, a 10-team invite, with an impressive score of 308 — 22 strokes ahead of their nearest opponent, Northwood. Northwood’s Cybil Stillson was medalist, but Homestead garnered the next four positions. Senk placed second with a 76, Yoder and Madi Dabagia were third and fourth with 77s and Morgan Dabagia was fifth with a 78. Render rounded off Homestead’s team with an 86 to place 12th.
Boys soccer wins home opener, falls to Penn
The Spartans shutout Northop 2-0 at their home opener Thursday, Aug. 22. Sam Cohen and Blake Byus each scored, with assists from Byus and Roccoa Zirille, respectively. Freshman goalkeeper Isaac Hallman recorded the shutout.
The Spartans lost 3-1 at Penn Saturday, Aug. 17. Collin Crandal scored the team’s lone goal, assisted by Byus.
Girls soccer downs Bellmont in opener
Homestead’s girls soccer team defeated Bellmont in the Spartans’ season opener, 8-1.
Lauren Moellering led the team with three goals, followed by Sydney Couch with two, and Amelia White, Emily Barsantee and Maddie Morris with one apiece.
The Spartans were ranked fourth in the state in Class 3A preseason rankings.
