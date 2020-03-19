The Roanoke Public Library will be closed from Thursday, March 19, through at least Tuesday, April 28. The situation will be re-evaluated at that time. All programs during this period will be cancelled.
The Library Board made the decision at a special meeting Wednesday evening, in response to the COVID-19 virus threat.
Visit roanoke.lib.in.us for further updates, notices and resources.
No fines will be assessed until two weeks after the library reopens. All due dates have been pushed back to April 28 for now and no library cards will expire until June. The library asks patrons to not use the dropbox until the COVID-19 crisis is over.
The Library Board's regularly scheduled March 24 meeting is canceled.
