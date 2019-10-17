17. Oct.
Senior Saints in concert: First Assembly of God, 1400 W. Washington Center Road, Fort Wayne. 12:20 p.m. Enter through Door 5. The choir’s 84 members, ages 62 to 94, represent 33 churches. The theme this season is “Senior Saints Celebrate American Holidays.” The choir is sponsored by Grabill Missionary Church.
18. Oct.
Fish fry: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Mizpah Shrine Center, 1015 Memorial Way, Fort Wayne. Adults $10, ages 10 and younger $5.
Church rummage sale: First Christian Church, 4800 S. Calhoun St., Fort Wayne. 1-5 p.m. Today’s sale includes a bake sale. Proceeds go to church outreach programs.
“The Mousetrap”: Blackhawk Christian Elementary School, 7400 E. State Blvd., Fort Wayne, in the North Campus Gym. 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. Tickets $8 for adults, $6 for students. Blackhawk Christian Theatre will present the murder-mystery by Agatha Christie.
19. Oct.
Church rummage sale: First Christian Church, 4800 S. Calhoun St., Fort Wayne. 9 a.m.-noon. Bag sale on this second day of the rummage sale. Proceeds go to church outreach programs.
Mensa admission test: First Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Wayne St., Fort Wayne. Registration begin at 9:30 a.m., testing begins at 10 a.m. Park on the Berry Street (north) side of the church, look for signs, Room 304; take elevator or stairs to third floor. $30 and photo ID required. Must be age 14 or older. For more information, contact Dan Klopfenstein, 260-710-0030, danswissmr@aol.com.
Holly Days Christmas craft show: Deer Ridge Elementary School, 1515 S. Scott Road, Fort Wayne. 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
“The Mousetrap”: Blackhawk Christian Elementary School, 7400 E. State Blvd., Fort Wayne, in the North Campus Gym. 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. Tickets $8 for adults, $6 for students. Blackhawk Christian Theatre will present the murder-mystery by Agatha Christie.
20. Oct.
Senior Saints in concert: Grabill Missionary Church, 13637 State St., Grabill. 6 p.m. The choir’s 84 members, ages 62 to 94, represent 33 churches. The theme this season is “Senior Saints Celebrate American Holidays.” The choir is sponsored by Grabill Missionary Church.
22. Oct.
Fort Wayne Area Community Band concert season begins: John & Ruth Rhinehart Music Center, Purdue Fort Wayne campus, 2101 E. Coliseum Blvd., Fort Wayne. Downbeat 7:30 p.m. Adults $8, seniors $7, 18 and under free. Fort Wayne Area Community Band starts a year-long celebration of presenting concerts to local audiences for 40 years. Many of the works performed at their first two concerts in 1980 will be on the program. Among those are the Spanish march “Amparito Roco,” “El Capitan March,” “Elsa’s Procession to the Cathedral,” “Grand Canyon Fanfare,” selections from “Man of La Mancha,” the “Thunderer March,” “Variations on a Korean Folk Song” and the “William Byrd Suite.”
23. Oct.
Piano concert: First Wayne Street United Methodist Church, 300 E. Wayne St., Fort Wayne. 12:15 p.m. The free concert lasts approximately 45 minutes. Fort Wayne pianist Kenneth Jiang will perform his own transcription of Tchaikovsky’s first piano concerto (in Bb minor) for solo piano. After the concert, a light lunch will be offered for $5. The concert is part of the Wednesdays on Wayne series.
Trunk-or-Treat: Christ’s Community Church, 10616 Liberty Mills Road, Fort Wayne. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Everyone welcome. Presented in conjunction with Girl Scout Troop 447. Those attending are asked to bring canned goods for Community Harvest Food Bank.
24. Oct.
“Jeff Dunham – Beside Himself.”: Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd., Fort Wayne. 7 p.m. Tickets $72.60 up. Call 260-745-3000.
25. Oct.
Trunk or Treat!: Life Community Church, 7222 W. Jefferson Blvd., Fort Wayne. 6-7:30 p.m.
26. Oct.
Pasta dinner: Risen Savior Lutheran Church, 8010 W. Jefferson Blvd., Fort Wayne. 5:30-8 p.m. Free-will offering benefits scholarships to Lutheran Outdoor Ministries reading camp, which includes other summer camp activities, at Camp Lutherwald.
Holiday Craft Boutique: St. James Lutheran Church, 1720 SR 930 E, New Haven. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Vendors will sell handcrafted specialties from purses and jewelry to decor and seasonal items. A “huge bake sale” also is available.
Fish fry: Fort Wayne Sport Club, 3102 Ardmore Ave., Fort Wayne. Starting at 4:30 p.m. $9 for adults, $4 for children 6-10. Children 6-and-under eat for free.
Howl-o-Walkoween: Franke Park, 3411 Sherman Blvd. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Pet-friendly event combines 1-mile walk and pet costume contest. Fees range from $20 to $25 per person. Register at fwacc.org. Proceeds help the Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control’s Humane Education Department to help children to be responsible pet owners.
St. Mary’s Soup Kitchen Ministries annual fundraiser: St. Mary’s Mother of God Church, 1102 S. Lafayette St., Fort Wayne. $10 a person, $100 reserved table for eight. Cash bar, food, silent and live auctions. Dancing to the music of Çhris Worth & Co. Call 260-450-5170 for tickets.
Rummage & Yummage Sale: Bethany Lutheran Church, 2435 Engle Road, Fort Wayne. 8 a.m.-noon. Items for sale include clothing for ladies, men and children, household items and toys. Baked items will also be on sale. Proceeds go towards ladies’ mission projects.
31. Oct.
Windsbacher Knabenchor: Concordia Theological seminary, 6600 N. Clinton St., Fort Wayne. 7 p.m. Free. The Boys Choir of Windsbach, Germany, performs as part of their Fall 2019 USA Tour.
Old Fort Cluster Dog Show: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission $5 for adults. Kids 11 and younger are admitted free with a dog food donation.
1. Nov.
Old Fort Cluster Dog Show: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission $5 for adults. Kids 11 and younger are admitted free with a dog food donation.
2. Nov.
Church Street Corner Bazaar: Waynedale United Methodist Church, 2501 Church St., Fort Wayne. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Snack bar 10 a.m.-1 p.m. For table rentals, call Carol at 260-632-5443. All vendors welcome. 6-ft. table $25.
Old Fort Cluster Dog Show: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission $5 for adults. Kids 11 and younger are admitted free with a dog food donation.
Holiday craft show: Central Christian School, 5801 Schwartz Road, Fort Wayne. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Includes eighth-grade, student-run bake sale and concession stand. The Perk coffee house will be open.
3. Nov.
Public lecture and book signing: The History Center, 302 E. Berry St, Fort Wayne. 2 p.m. “Bearing Witness: Holocaust Through the Eyes of Soldiers,” presented by Kayleen Reusser. Families Lost and Found: Tracing my Viennese Roots After the Holocaust,” presented by Irv Adler. Free to the public as part of the George R. Mather Sunday Lecture Series.
Old Fort Cluster Dog Show: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission $5 for adults. Kids 11 and younger are admitted free with a dog food donation.
5. Nov.
Appleseed Quilt Guild: Classic Café Event Center, 4832 Hillegas Road, Fort Wayne. A social time starts at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting starts at 7 p.m. Membership is open to anyone interested in quilts or quilting. Annual dues are $30, with special rates for Juniors, 17 or younger.
8. Nov.
Fish and tenderloin fry: Park Edelweiss, 3355 Elmhurst Drive, Fort Wayne. 4:30-7 p.m. $9 adults, $5 children. All-you-can-eat fish and pork tenderloin with scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, dessert and coffee. Full service bar available with German and domestic beer, wine and other beverages and soft drinks. Live German music. Sponsored by Fort Wayne Maennerchor/Damenchor.
9. Nov.
Craft bazaar and bake sale: Martini Lutheran Church, 333 E. Moeller Road, New Haven. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. A light breakfast and lunch will be available for purchase. For table reservations contact Barb Johnson at 260-414-0271.
Pancake and sausage breakfast: Leo Masonic Lodge 224, 13711 Leo Road, Leo-Cedarville. 7-11 a.m. $7.
11. Nov.
The Civil War Round Table of North East Indiana: Allen County Public Library, Conference Room C. 6:30 p.m. The Towpath Players will present Civil War Music. For more information, contact Dick Tagtmeyer at 745-1081, or email us at CWRTNEI@aol.com.
7. Dec.
Craft bazaar and cookie walk: Lifeway Wesleyan Church, 7722 Moeller Road, Fort Wayne. 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Shop 40-plus vendors with homemade and unique crafts and support local talent. Breakfast and lunch are available for purchase. Dozens of homemade cookies are offered for sale.
