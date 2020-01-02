Five New Haven Middle School and High School bands entertained a full auditoria crowd of parents, grandparents, friends and classmates at their annual winter concert.
Songs ranging from an upbeat version of “Parade of the Wooden Soldiers,” “Frosty the Snowman,” “Jingle Bell Rock” and “Sleigh Ride” to the classic “I’ll be Home for Christmas” and “Do You Hear What I Hear?” were performed by the seventh- and eighth-grade bands. The two groups of young musicians under the direction of Mark Best totaled 45.
Before the high school concert band presented its program they combined with the eighth-grade band for a smooth rendition of “White Christmas.”
New Haven High School Band Director Todd Caffee got his part of the program started with the classic “Pachelbel’s Canon” and followed that up with “I Saw Three Ships Come Sailing In.” Their third number, “March from the Nutcracker Suite,” featured flutists Cassie Baker, Reileigh Lyst and Jessica Same. The band has a total of 40 members.
Director Caffee, seated on a stool with trumpet in one hand, turning pages and directing with the other, played along with the 14-member high school jazz band in “And the Angels Swing,” “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch,” “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.”
Members of the jazz band rejoined the concert band to close the program with “Lo, How a Rose E’er Blooming” and a medley of carols combined in a composition titled “Good Tidings to All.”
