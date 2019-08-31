Girls golf sets new school record
The Lady Spartans golfers beat Columbia City 146-177 at Chestnut Hills Tuesday, Aug. 27, setting a new school record. Morgan Dabagia led the team with a 34, followed by Madi Dabagia and Simone Senk, each with 37s. Megan Yoder finished with a 38, and Olivia Render ended the night with a 40.
Boys soccer outscores Leo, 6-2
The Spartans earned a 6-2 win against Leo on Monday, Aug. 26. Blake Byus scored 3 goals. Rocco Zirille put 2 in the net, and Colin Crandal had 1 goal. Sam Cohen added 3 assists.
Girls soccer defeats Luers, Eastbrook
The Lady Spartans soccer team earned a 7-0 win over Bishop Luers on Thursday, Aug. 29. Scoring for Homestead were Lauren Moellering, Amelia White, Sofia Centrone, Taylor Archbold, Emma Duby, Madison Barnhardt and Sydney Couch, each with one goal.
The team also put up a 7-1 win over Eastbrook Wednesday, Aug. 28. White and Emily Barsantee each scored 2 goals, while Archbold, Madison Morris and Sara Poiry each scored 1 goal.
Volleyball beats Wayne, falls to Warsaw
A solid performance led to a 3-0 Spartan victory against Wayne on Thursday, Aug. 29. Ellie Grostefon, Haidyn Carrico, Kaitlyn Peters and Sierra Suozzi each put up 5 aces. Hannah Gaither earned 15 assists, and Olivia Krahn and Lexi Durnell recorded 6 kills each.
Kaitlyn Peters led with 17 digs, and Emily Wilcox earned 2 blocks.
The Lady Spartans put up a fight but couldn’t beat the Warsaw Tigers on Monday, Aug. 26, losing 3-2. Peters ended the night with 39 digs. Durnell earned 12 kills, and Gaither earned 19 assists.
Wilcox and Durnell each earned 4 blocks, while Grostefon earned 3 aces.
