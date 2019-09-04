NEW HAVEN — When Dan Spieth got a call from New Haven Food Bank director Tom Kneller about the agency’s storage house needing gutter repairs, Spieth’s estimate came in at $0.
Kneller and his volunteer crew had gone to the food storage house to load the trailer for the weekly Tuesday food distribution at Emanuel Lutheran Church, when Kneller found that heavy rains had damaged the house’s gutters. The deluge of water had pulled loose the front gutter from the eave and twisted it and left only part of the back one still attached to the house.
Kneller first thought that perhaps he and some of the church members could make the repairs. A closer look revealed that this was a job for a professional. He called Spieth, who is better known as Gutter Dan, the name of his family business, who had done some gutter work at Kneller’s house.
Spieth visited the house on High Street, did some measuring, assessed what would be needed to complete the job and worked up a quote that Kneller could present to his board. However, he ended up doing the work for free.
“I knew that the house is an important part of the not-for-profit New Haven Food Bank. After looking it all over, I just told him I would donate the work. I’m really glad to help and be of service,” he said.
Arriving Aug. 17, he quickly fixed the sagging 26-foot front gutter before making a new seamless replacement for the damaged 23-foot back gutter. While he was at it, he installed new downspouts and elbows in the back of the home and also put up a new 23-foot gutter on the north side of the house.
The house serves as the food bank’s storage and assembly house. It has several refrigerators and freezers. Volunteers fill plastic trays of various can goods, dry food and breads that are displayed inside the church from which clients can choose.
Kneller said, “The New Haven Food Bank is known as a ‘client choice’ food bank, rather than a bagged distribution based on the size of the family unit. Reserves in the house are low at this time of year, but will increase substantially when all the schools in New Haven conduct the annual Mayor’s Feed the Need food collection.”
New Haven Food Bank has served 656 families since January, giving them a total of 31,830 provided meals, which means that the recipients prepare them themselves. It not only distributes food, but also provides gently used coats along with hats, gloves and scarves. Children 12 and under receive a special bag of goodies on their birthday.
“Running the food bank takes a lot of people and a lot of organization,” Kneller said. “We have 72 volunteers helping out every month. Some work in the trailer and some inside the church fellowship hall. They’ve already put in 3,852 hours.”
The food bank is open 9 a.m.-noon Tuesdays at the church, 800 Green St.
“I’m really grateful to Gutter Dan for donating his work to repair the gutters,” Kneller said. “I wasn’t surprised when he said there would be no charge. He’s a great guy and does fine work.”
Spieth has lived in East Allen County his entire life and attended Central Lutheran Elementary School. He’s a graduate of Heritage High School, has an associate degree in manufacturing technology and worked 28 years at Tokheim Corp. before getting into gutter installation in 2004.
