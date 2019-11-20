Shep and Wendy Moyle, owners of Shindigz, will speak at the University of Saint Francis Family Business Initiative in December.
The Family Business Initiative will be from 8-9:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at the USF Business Center in the Historic Woman’s Club, 402 W. Wayne St. Registration for the free event is available through Eventbrite at https://fbi12052019.eventbrite.com/
Shindigz is one of the world’s largest internet providers of party supplies, decorations and favors serving the United States and 55 other countries.
Shep Moyle serves as chair of Shindigz and Wendy Moyle serves as vice-chair of the board. Both have long resumes of commitment to the Fort Wayne community and beyond.
Shep Moyle served as president and CEO of Shindigz from 1990 to 2013 before becoming the chair. Prior to Shindigz, he worked in Dallas as brand manager for Frito Lay Inc. and is the proud father of Tostitos Restaurant-Style tortilla chips. He has been active in the Young Presidents Organization for 27 years and served as the International Chairman of the board in 2005-06. He has also served as chairman of Parkview Health Systems and served 18 years on the board of trustees at Canterbury School.
He serves on the Harvard University Alumni board of directors and serves as co-chair of the Syracuse University Parents Council. He is the past president of the Duke Alumni Association board of directors and he was elected to the Duke University Board of Trustees in 2013 for a four-year term and is actively involved in the university’s Athletics Leadership Board and the Advisory Board on Innovation and Entrepreneurship. In 2017, Shep was selected as a fellow and completed a yearlong fellowship through Harvard University’s Advanced Leadership Initiative. He is a 1984 Phi Beta Kappa graduate of Duke University with a degree in Political Science and History and he received an MBA with honors from the Harvard Business School in 1986.
Wendy Moyle served as executive vice president of marketing at Shindigz from 1990 to 2005 before becoming vice chair. She worked in Dallas as a marketing manager for Frito Lay. She also worked in finance at General Electric in New York. She has served on a variety of boards in the community, including the board of directors for Physicians Health Plan, the YWCA and, most recently, as chair of the 100+ Women Who Care, a not-for-profit Fort Wayne organization that raises money to benefit local charities. She has been a CASA volunteer since 2012.
Wendy is the 2019 recipient of the Champions of Change Award in Fort Wayne and 2003 recipient of Fort Wayne’s 21 Women of the Year award. Wendy is also the 2009 winner of Dancing with the Fort Wayne Stars. Wendy is a 1983 graduate of Indiana University with a degree in finance and she received an MBA from Kellogg School of Business at Northwestern University.
Shep and Wendy have three children: Madison, Chase and Max.
The Family Business Initiative is presented by the USF Keith Busse School of Business and Entrepreneurial Leadership.
For more information, please contact Susan Harris-Frymier at 260-399-7700, ext. 8301, or email sharris@sf.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.