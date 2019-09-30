Sept. 21

No reports

Sept. 22

01:09 Occupied vehicle, US 30 at Doyle Road

02:26 Juvenile investigation, Park and College avenues

02:32 Traffic stop, Lincoln Highway at Broadway Street

Sept. 23

02:39 Suspicious person, Rose Avenue at Hartzell Road

21:07 Domestic battery, 6900 block of East SR 930

21:25 Fire alarm, 1200 block of Daly Drive

Sept. 24

09:09 Serving protective order, 10900 block of Gateway Boulevard

14:49 Serving warrant, 200 block of Green Street

21:46 Traffic stop at Parrot and Hartzell roads

22:11 Traffic stop at Parrot and Hartzell roads

Sept. 25

03:06 Serving warrant, 2800 block of Adams Center Road

20:05 Serving protective order, 1200 block of Daly Drive

Sept. 26

20:05 Serving protective order, 1200 block of Daly Drive

Sept. 27

09:37 Zach check, 400 block of West Lincoln Highway

16:23 Intrusion alarm, 3800 block of Minnich Road

