Sept. 21
No reports
Sept. 22
01:09 Occupied vehicle, US 30 at Doyle Road
02:26 Juvenile investigation, Park and College avenues
02:32 Traffic stop, Lincoln Highway at Broadway Street
Sept. 23
02:39 Suspicious person, Rose Avenue at Hartzell Road
21:07 Domestic battery, 6900 block of East SR 930
21:25 Fire alarm, 1200 block of Daly Drive
Sept. 24
09:09 Serving protective order, 10900 block of Gateway Boulevard
14:49 Serving warrant, 200 block of Green Street
21:46 Traffic stop at Parrot and Hartzell roads
22:11 Traffic stop at Parrot and Hartzell roads
Sept. 25
03:06 Serving warrant, 2800 block of Adams Center Road
20:05 Serving protective order, 1200 block of Daly Drive
Sept. 26
20:05 Serving protective order, 1200 block of Daly Drive
Sept. 27
09:37 Zach check, 400 block of West Lincoln Highway
16:23 Intrusion alarm, 3800 block of Minnich Road
