Despite the cold, rain and wind, about 2,000 people turned out Jan. 18 for the Rally and March for Life in downtown Fort Wayne.
The 46th annual Rally and March for Life, organized by Right to Life of Northeast Indiana, is an anti-abortion demonstration that takes place near the anniversary of the 1973 Supreme Court decision legalizing abortion in Roe v. Wade.
“I was greatly encouraged to see the number of pro-life people who were not deterred by bad weather and came out to make certain that their presence was a witness for the value of life, of every person, including unborn boys and girls,” said Cathie Humbarger, executive director of Right to Life of Northeast Indiana.
During the rally at the University of Saint Francis Performing Arts Center, Right to Life of Northeast Indiana (previously Allen County Right to Life) unveiled its expansion and rebranding. The expansion includes seven counties in northeast Indiana: Adams, Allen, DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben and Wells.
According to spokeswoman Abigail Lorenzen, the six new counties did not have Right to Life affiliates, however “a lot of the churches in those areas have pro-life groups, but they don’t have the outside support that they need to really be robust in their communities, so our goal is to find these grassroots people and movements and to sort of bolster them up and help them become bigger and more active and more visible,” she said.
The March for Life rally’s keynote speaker was Dr. Phil Roe, who represents Tennessee’s 1st Congressional District. Roe worked as an obstetrician before serving in Congress and is a member of the Congressional Pro-Life Caucus. In his address, Roe expressed his optimism that Roe v. Wade would soon be overturned.
“One more judge on the Supreme Court and the right case gets there… I absolutely believe (the issue of abortion is) going to be remanded to the states,” he said.
U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, R-Columbia City, addressed those who attended the rally and talked about his legislative agenda that includes efforts to prohibit abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy, ban abortions based on Down syndrome, and defund Planned Parenthood.
Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky reopened a health care center in Fort Wayne last fall after harassment from “anti-reproductive health” protesters forced it to close its southwest location, the organization claimed on its Facebook page.
“Fort Wayne is open again and we will continue to fight back in the legislature and in the courts to ensure Hoosiers have access to the care they need and deserve,” the organization said on its Facebook page.
According to its website, the new Planned Parenthood clinic, located on Lake Avenue, offers services including abortion referrals, birth control, general health care for men and women, HIV testing, LGBTQ services, emergency contraception, pregnancy testing and services, and STD testing, treatment and vaccines.
After the rally, protesters of all ages marched through downtown Fort Wayne, many carrying signs that denounced abortion and the use of fetal tissue in medical research.
Nate and Angie Minnich attended the march with their eight children.
“It’s so important for all of us to respect life,” Nate Minnich said. “How can we expect to be a strong society without protecting the ones who can’t protect themselves?”
The local demonstration preceded the National March for Life in Washington, D.C., Jan. 24.
