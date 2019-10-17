Oct. 5

04:28 Reckless driving, US 30 at Doyle Road

22:36 Property damage crash, Hartzell Road at Lincoln Highway

Oct. 6

22:04 Traffic stop at Parrot and Hartzell roads

Oct. 7

07:32 Traffic stop, Rose Avenue at West Street

14:08 Serving warrant, 6900 block of East SR 930

18:38 Serving warrant, 6900 block of East SR 930

Oct. 8

08:46 Serving warrant, 7200 block of Moeller Road

10:07 Serving warrant, 1100 block of Canal Street

18:07 Traffic stop, SR 930 at New Haven Avenue

19:12 Serving warrant, 1200 block of Summit Street

19:21 Serving warrant, 1100 block of Summit Street

19:43 Warrant check, 1100 block of Summit Street

Oct. 9

10:47 Personal injury crash, Mourey Street at SR 930

13:35 Warrant check, 700 block of Main Street

19:13 Traffic hazard at Minnich and Moeller roads

Oct. 10

16:56 Traffic stop, Old Maumee Avenue at SR 930

Oct. 11

21:17 Traffic stop, Landin Road at Rose Avenue

