Oct. 5
04:28 Reckless driving, US 30 at Doyle Road
22:36 Property damage crash, Hartzell Road at Lincoln Highway
Oct. 6
22:04 Traffic stop at Parrot and Hartzell roads
Oct. 7
07:32 Traffic stop, Rose Avenue at West Street
14:08 Serving warrant, 6900 block of East SR 930
18:38 Serving warrant, 6900 block of East SR 930
Oct. 8
08:46 Serving warrant, 7200 block of Moeller Road
10:07 Serving warrant, 1100 block of Canal Street
18:07 Traffic stop, SR 930 at New Haven Avenue
19:12 Serving warrant, 1200 block of Summit Street
19:21 Serving warrant, 1100 block of Summit Street
19:43 Warrant check, 1100 block of Summit Street
Oct. 9
10:47 Personal injury crash, Mourey Street at SR 930
13:35 Warrant check, 700 block of Main Street
19:13 Traffic hazard at Minnich and Moeller roads
Oct. 10
16:56 Traffic stop, Old Maumee Avenue at SR 930
Oct. 11
21:17 Traffic stop, Landin Road at Rose Avenue
