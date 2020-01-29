Dance teams from two dozen schools will compete Saturday, Feb. 1, at the 22nd Homestead High School Dance Invitational.
Admission is $7 for adults, $5 for senior citizens and students. Competition will continue from opening ceremonies at 8:55 a.m. until awards at 4:25 p.m. Area schools competing are Carroll, Northrop, Snider and Homestead high schools, as well as Summit and Woodside middle schools.
For the host school, the program instills broader life lessons in a yearlong celebration of the art.
Britney Lombardo is in her seventh year as coach of the Spartan dance program. “It’s a perfect time for our community to come out and support us and it’s a fundraiser that helps us go to nationals and helps with fees to the choreographers,” she said.
“We’ve grown tremendously,” she said of the program. Starting with 10 to 12 students in each of three classes, the program has grown to 22 at Level 1, 26 at Intermediate (Dance 2, junior varsity) and 17 in Advanced (Dance 1, varsity).
The Homestead Dance Team — shortened to HDT — competes in the Indiana High School Dance Team Association. Lombardo said Homestead requirements and IHSDTA curriculum differ. “We morphed the two into one here at Homestead and we’re able to have more opportunities for choreography, which is completely run by the students,” she said. “We learn dance techniques, lots of ballet technique is required. We learn how to go out and be judged and be good audience members and to show sportsmanship.”
Grades are a big consideration, especially for varsity, Lombardo said. “I go above and beyond what our student handbook says. They’re not allowed any F’s at all, which makes it easier to transition to college. The ladies show great responsibility,” she said.
“The prize gem of our season right now is the competition part of it,” Lombardo said. “The dancers will have the opportunity to watch somebody else and will learn how to read a score sheet from the judges’ perspective, which teaches technique and allows them to grow throughout the season.”
“We attend nationals every other year. This is our off year,” Lombardo said. “We’re coming off our dream year. Last year we were national runner-up and we beat out our biggest Indiana rival.”
“We have a duo, we have a trio and a small group of five,” the coach said. “And it gives them the opportunity to learn a routine and compete in a different division.”
“We just started our season and we’re off to a great season,” she said. On Jan. 18 at Munster, Homestead dancers took several first places as well as second place in hip hop and jazz. Homestead dancers also placed high on Dec. 14 at Mishawaka Marian High School. Area dance teams also competed Jan. 25 at Northrop High School. Watch for results and dance schedules at ihsdta.org.
“I’m really excited about what we’ve become and we have a nice, competitive boost,” she said. “We also make it about relationships. A lot of the girls from different schools end up going to the same colleges. So when they do they have something in common with some of these girls.”
Lombardo asked that spectators remain seated after their school’s team performs. “We like for people to stay for our division because it allows them to see what other schools are doing as well,” she said. “It’s always respectful to wait to leave during a pause.”
“My main philosophy as part of the program is that they realize how much more I make my program about life lessons instead of dancing. The dance program is the cherry on top but I help them grow as people. I have formed several great, great leaders out of my program,” she said.
“They always come back and say how strict I was on their time management skills and life lessons,” she said. “They learn how to be a good human being. I always say the best dancer is a humble dancer.
“If they don’t major in dance they’re part of dance clubs or teams. We have about three or four from each class who make it onto (college) dance groups.”
She said the program started with no male dancers, had one male dancer for a time, and now has two — “which is exciting.”
She said a male student who graduated last year has found work in the field already, as an extra on a dance show and also performing during a basketball halftime show.
“We teach them in practice to go out and compete. You trained this hard all weeklong to just live in the moment and know that your body is going to do the work. You have to know that you put your all out there and you shared your best with the audience.”
Lombardo majored in education at Purdue University Fort Wayne, with a minor in dance. “I have danced my whole life both recreationally and competitively,” she said in an email. “I started teaching dance when I was 18 years old. Along with teaching at Homestead I also teach at a local dance studio, Tiffany & Company Studio of dance.”
Shannon Asiala, Aubrey Couch and Paige Bransteter are three seniors on the varsity team.
“Personally I really love being on team because it’s like a second family for all of us,” Asiala said. “We all get really close through the season and even after because we have a class period together during the school day so we spend a lot of time together and we get to know each other really well and it’s just a really fun experience.”
“I love how we can see dance teams from all over the state,” said Couch. “It’s a really cool learning experience to see different styles of dance and to see what other teams do and how they bond and how they grow as dancers in a different way. That’s really exciting to me.”
“I think something that makes the Homestead dance program so special is how we balance hard work but we also have a good time,” Bransteter said. She said the work ethic requires hard work in practices. “Also outside of team we have a really strong bond with each other,” she said. “I think Britney does a really good job of bringing the student body into it. There is a lot of appreciation for us.”
Solo and ensemble championships are Feb. 22, with the IHSDTA North Regional Feb. 25 and the State Championship March 14.
After the competition season, HDT will hold a spring showcase at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 21. Admission is $5 for adults, $2 for students.
