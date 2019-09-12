12. Sept.
Senior Saints in concert: Huber Opera House, 157 E. High St., Hicksville, Ohio. 7 p.m.
13. Sept.
Senior Saints in concert: New Haven United Methodist Church, 630 Lincoln Highway East, New Haven. 1 p.m. The choir’s 84 members, ages 62 to 94, represent 33 churches. The theme this season is “Senior Saints Celebrate American Holidays.” The choir is sponsored by Grabill Missionary Church.
14. Sept.
Fall Fest: Central Lutheran Church, 900 Green St., New Haven. 4-8 p.m. The school PTL invites the community for family-friendly activities, including: a hayride, s’mores station with fire pits, Soarin’ Hawk Raptor Rehab, Jared comfort dog, a mini “touch a truck” area. Concessions (hot dogs, pulled pork sandwiches, baked beans, chips, applesauce, and Krispy Kreme apple pies) will be available for purchase. There will also be a collection of food items for the New Haven Food Bank. For each food item you bring, you will receive a ticket for the hayride.
19. Sept.
Fall rummage sale: Emanuel Lutheran Church, 800 Green St., New Haven. 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Outside sales start at 8 a.m. The Ladies Society of Emanuel Lutheran Church presents this sale, with proceeds going to the New Haven Food Bank, Emanuel Vacation Bible School, Kenya missions, Central Lutheran School, Concordia Theological Seminary and other needs in the church and community.
20. Sept.
Fall rummage sale: Emanuel Lutheran Church, 800 Green St., New Haven. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Outside sales start at 8 a.m. Today’s sale is a $2 bag sale. The Ladies Society of Emanuel Lutheran Church presents this sale, with proceeds going to the New Haven Food Bank, Emanuel vacation Bible school, Kenya missions, Central Lutheran School, Concordia Theological Seminary and other needs in the church and community.
22. Sept.
Senior Saints in concert: Leo United Methodist Church, 13527 Leo Road, Leo-Cedarville. 4:30 p.m. The choir’s 84 members, ages 62 to 94, represent 33 churches. The theme this season is “Senior Saints Celebrate American Holidays.” The choir is sponsored by Grabill Missionary Church.
28. Sept.
Sample New Haven: Downtown New Haven. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. $2 per person or $5 per family. Make the rounds then place your vote for the People’s Choice Award. Stop by businesses for for clues to enter a scavenger hunt; you may win a 2020 family pass to Jury Pool. The New Haven cheerleaders will be on hand for face-painting.
Art at the Riverside: The annual Art at the Riverside event will return to Riverside Gardens in Leo-Cedarville, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. The event is a juried art show sponsored by the Leo-Cedarville Foundation to showcase area artists and to provide scholarships to local students pursuing careers in the arts. There will also be food trucks, live entertainment and children’s art and activities.
Oct. 9
Rummage sale: New Haven United Methodist Church, 630 Lincoln Highway East, New Haven. Noon-3 p.m. Early-bird shopping $2 from noon-3 p.m. Public welcome without charge 3-8 p.m. Sale sponsored by New Haven United Methodist Church Women.
Oct. 10
Rummage sale: New Haven United Methodist Church, 630 Lincoln Highway East, New Haven. 9 a.m.-6 p.m., with a $2 bag sale 3-6 p.m. Sale sponsored by New Haven United Methodist Church Women.
11. Oct.
Fish and tenderloin fry: Park Edelweiss, 3355 Elmhurst Drive, Fort Wayne. 4:30-7 p.m. $9 adults, $5 children. All-you-can-eat fish and pork tenderloin with scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, dessert and coffee. Full service bar available with German and domestic beer, wine and other beverages and soft drinks. Live German music. Sponsored by Fort Wayne Maennerchor/Damenchor.
17. Oct.
Senior Saints in concert: First Assembly of God, 1400 W. Washington Center Road, Fort Wayne. 12:20 p.m. Enter through Door 5. The choir’s 84 members, ages 62 to 94, represent 33 churches. The theme this season is “Senior Saints Celebrate American Holidays.” The choir is sponsored by Grabill Missionary Church.
18. Oct.
Fish fry: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Mizpah Shrine Center, 1015 Memorial Way, Fort Wayne. Adults $10, ages 10 and younger $5.
Church rummage sale: First Christian Church, 4800 S. Calhoun St., Fort Wayne. 1-5 p.m. Today’s sale includes a bake sale. Proceeds go to church outreach programs.
19. Oct.
Church rummage sale: First Christian Church, 4800 S. Calhoun St., Fort Wayne. 9 a.m.-noon. Bag sale on this second day of the rummage sale. Proceeds go to church outreach programs.
20. Oct.
Senior Saints in concert: Grabill Missionary Church, 13637 State St., Grabill. 6 p.m. The choir’s 84 members, ages 62 to 94, represent 33 churches. The theme this season is “Senior Saints Celebrate American Holidays.” The choir is sponsored by Grabill Missionary Church.
26. Oct.
St. Mary’s Soup Kitchen Ministries annual fundraiser: St. Mary’s Mother of God Church, 1102 S. Lafayette St., Fort Wayne. $10 a person, $100 reserved table for eight. Cash bar, food, silent and live auctions. Dancing to the music of Çhris Worth & Co. Call 260-450-5170 for tickets.
8. Nov.
Fish and tenderloin fry: Park Edelweiss, 3355 Elmhurst Drive, Fort Wayne. 4:30-7 p.m. $9 adults, $5 children. All-you-can-eat fish and pork tenderloin with scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, dessert and coffee. Full service bar available with German and domestic beer, wine and other beverages and soft drinks. Live German music. Sponsored by Fort Wayne Maennerchor/Damenchor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.