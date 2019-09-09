Northrop boys soccer defeats South Side, falls to Leo
Northrop’s boys soccer team had a field day again South Side on Sept. 3, defeating the Archers 7-1.
Alexander Alcantar earned a hat trick in the win. Also scoring for the Bruins were Christopher Martinez, Hussein Jimale, Zar Kit and Mansa Wimes. Wimes had a pair of assists, and Kirubel Ayalew, Jarick Aguilar, Nyan Htaw Mon each had one.
The team was defeated by Leo 3-2 the following night. Johnathan Del Cid scored the Bruins’ two goals. Alec McKinney scored two for the Lions, and Ibai Marro Ojer added a third. Northrop’s Michael Martinez grabbed five saves in goal, and Kevin Ruiz added four.
Girls soccer team defeats South Side
The Northrop girls soccer team shut out South Side 2-0 on Sept. 3. Goals were scored by Taylor Foote and Nidhal Ismaiel. Foote also recorded an assist in the win.
Kayden Tassler held down the Bruins’ goal for the shutout.
Northrop was defeated by Bishop Dwenger the following night, falling to the Saints 4-0.
The Bruins will return to action Sept. 16 at Warsaw.
Lady Bruins win Manchester race
The Northrop girls cross country team had another stellar outing Saturday, winning the varsity race during the Manchester Invitational. The Bruins scored 89 points to handily defeat runner-up Rochester (107).
Cassie Dove led the Bruins with a fifth-place finish in 19:50.48. Also scoring for Northrop were Victoria Clibon (12th), Summer Silvers-Barone (26th), Alyssa Williams (42nd) and Sophia Boner (89th).
The Northrop boys finished 10th out of 23 teams. Junior Connor Jackson led the Bruins with a 26th-place finish overall.
Bruin tennis team defeats Luers
Northrop’s boys tennis team defeated Bishop Luers 5-0 Sept. 3.
The Knights forfeited points at three singles and two doubles. Winning their matches for Northrop were Evan Kytta at one singles, Aiden Baker at two singles, and Kyle Heller and Dakota Mace at one doubles.
The team fell to Whitko 1-4 the following night. The Bruins’ only point came from Johnny Tran and Jagger Clayton, who won their two doubles match.
Northrop bounced back with a 4-1 win over South Side on Sept. 5. Winners were Baker at two singles, Clayton at three singles, Mace and Heller at one doubles, and Tran and Savan Claudio at two doubles (forfeit).
Volleyball team falls to Leo
The Leo volleyball team defeated Northrop in straight sets Sept. 3 — 25-10, 25-13, 25-11. Madison Brooks led the Bruin attack with five kills. Katie Smith had 11 assists, Quinn Olding had one ace and Claire Foord grabbed 11 digs.
Golf team falls to Snider, defeats Fremont
The Northrop girls golf team fell to Snider 187-177 Sept. 3 at McMillen Park. Katherine Kim was the medalist with a 41 in nine holes, followed by Skyler Whitman (42), Chloe Hug (51), Allie Horner (53) and Maggie Horner (55).
The team hosted Fremont on Sept. 5, shooting a 210 to best the Eagles’ 214. Whitman shot a match-high 41 to lead the Bruins. Also golfing for Northrop were Kim (53), Hug (56), Allie Horner (60) and Maggie Horner (65).
