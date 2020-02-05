FORT WAYNE — An effort initiated by Fort Wayne City Councilman Tom Didier, R-3rd, to regulate “disorderly houses” got pushed back two weeks after too many details were left undecided.
The ordinance is written to regulate offensive conduct by the owner of a property, such as manufacturing or dealing drugs, gambling, prostitution, racketeering and discharging of a firearm.
After discussion at the Jan. 28 City Council meeting council members decided to hold the ordinance for two weeks.
City attorney Malak Heiney said there’s no real remedy currently for constant drug activity at these owner-occupied homes. Didier said the ordinance is not punitive but should ensure compliance. As a civil matter, only fines are involved. As written the fines could be anywhere from $250 to $2,500 a day, according to the current ordinance, but that could change.
The intent is to go after the “bad guys” creating havoc in neighborhoods, Didier said. He noted that criminal cases take time to build, and he understands property rights, but insisted something needs to be done now.
Tom Freistroffer, R-at large, who co-sponsored the bill with Didier and Geoff Paddock, D-5th, said, “I look at this as a cost-effective measure for the city.” He believes the ordinance will cut down on the number of calls to the police department while enhancing neighborhoods at the same time.
It was noted that property owners wouldn’t be punished for situations they couldn’t control.
Kathy Faulkner, who lives close to downtown, said she’s aware of drug houses and overdoses in her neighborhood. “Somebody’s got to be responsible, she said.
Another resident told council he has drug houses on his street. “It’s not pleasant,” he said. “It invites an element into the neighborhood that’s not good.”
He said anything that could be done would be helpful.
Capt. Kevin Hunter of the Fort Wayne Police Department said the ordinance “would be a great tool to address these issues.”
Heiney said South Bend had a similar ordinance that was highly successful. “It’s done great things for the community,” she said.
However, a question lingers over how the Fort Wayne ordinance would fare under fair housing laws.
Nikki Quintana, executive director of the Fort Wayne Metropolitan Human Relations Commission, told council the ordinance as written would be vulnerable under fair housing laws.
After a lengthy discussion council decided to hold the ordinances. “I want to fine-tune this thing,” Didier said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.