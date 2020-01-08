More than 40 curious hikers turned out New Year’s Day to walk the woodland trails and scurry over slushy stretches of paths surrounding the Eagle Marsh barn a half-mile off Engle Road in southwest Fort Wayne.
Little River Wetlands Project Wetland Educator Aly Munger introduced the First Day Hike, reminding guests to take advantage of the stock of binoculars and boots to enjoy the hike.
“The birds are out in full force today,” Munger promised, explaining that LRWP maintains 11 miles of paths over 831 acres at Eagle Marsh.
Hikers saw a few birds, including Canada geese, cardinals, sparrows and a great blue heron. The trekkers also saw a couple whitetail deer in the woods adjoining the railroad tracks that separate Eagle Marsh and Fox Island County Park.
“I thought it would be really awesome to get together and welcome the new year, conversing and connecting with nature,” Munger said. “Plus the hike that we did, Trail 7, that’s not a trail that we usually can get on because of the high water so it was pretty cool that we got to make it through the trail to the woods.”
Volunteer Beth Ricketts assisted in leading the walk.
Munger invited children to return to the barn after the hike. “A couple kids made bird feeders,” Munger said. “We recycle toilet paper rolls and roll them in Crisco and roll them in birdseed and put a string through them, and maybe they would be able to see some of the birds that we saw at Eagle Marsh in their back yards.”
“I think we started the year out strong with our programming,” she said. “We are just looking forward to 2020 in general.”
Munger also used the occasion to preview some of the events that will happen yet this winter at the nation’s largest urban wetlands restoration project and around Allen County.
Although World Wetlands Day is officially on Sunday, Feb. 2, the Fort Wayne area will offer a host of activities on Saturday, Feb. 1.
World Wetlands Day is organized by the Ramsar Convention that started in 1972 and whose mission is “the conservation and wise use of all wetlands through local and national actions and international cooperation, as a contribution towards achieving sustainable development throughout the world” (www.ramsar.org).
Fort Wayne area activities on Feb. 1 include:
Allen County Public Library, 900 Library Plaza, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Crafts and activities in the Children’s Services department.
ACRES Land Trust’sDustin Nature Preserve, 1802 Chapman Road, Huntertown, 10 a.m. Wetland animals and plants hike.
Camp Scott, 3615 Oxford St., noon. Wetlands at Work hike, presented by the City of Fort Wayne and the Allen County Partnership for Water Quality.
LRWP office, 5000 Smith Road, 1:30 p.m. Wetland Seed Propagation Class, presented by Little River Wetlands Project and Indiana Native Plant Society. Space is limited. Email Betsy Yankowiak at b.yankowiak@lrwp.org to secure a spot or for more information.
Fox Island nature preserve, 7324 Yohne Road, 3:30 p.m. “Swamp Forests and Prairie Openings.” Join Allen County Parks for a forest hike and seed scattering activity. Admission is $2 per person age 7 and over. Children under age 7 are free.
Environmental Resources Center, Purdue Fort Wayne, 2101 E. Coliseum Blvd., Fort Wayne, 7 p.m. “Wetlands — Engines of Biodiversity,” presented by Bruce Kingsbury. To RSVP or to learn more, send an email to erc@pfw.edu.
PHOTOS BY GARTH SNOW
(0) comments
