FORT WAYNE — Northrop squeezed out a final touchdown with 5 minutes left to play in Friday’s football game at South Side, to top the Archers 14-8 for the Bruins’ first win of the season.
The Archers took a 6-point lead early in the first quarter, after Dillon Jackson scooped up a Northrop fumble on the 1-yard line and punched it into the end zone. South Side followed up with a 3-yard conversion run to put 2 more points on the board.
The Bruins had a missed field goal in the first quarter before scoring their first points in the second off an 18-yard carry by Eli Fincher, but another fumble stifled the team’s 2-point conversion attempt.
Both teams’ offenses were quiet in the third quarter. After another missed field goal attempt by the Bruins, Northrop’s Isaa Tchari dropped back to throw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Adrian Sewell. Tchari attempted another 2-point conversion, managing to punch in a 1-yard run and seal the win.
Tchari completed 3 of 7 passes Friday, grabbing 37 yards for the Bruins. Sewell led the receiver corps with 25 yards on 2-of-5 receiving. Damarius Cowen had a team-high 98 rushing yards on 15 carries, and Tchari had the longest run of the night at 26 yards.
Nigel Robertson led Northrop’s defense with 10 solo tackles. Robertson and Antoine Scott each had a sack on the night.
The Bruins improved to 1-1 after Friday’s win. The team will host Wayne on Friday. The Generals are 0-2, coming off a 29-26 loss to Bishop Luers last week.
