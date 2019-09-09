Three games in, and Northrop has finally tasted a positive record in 2019. The Bruins nipped Wayne 36-25 on Friday for their second straight win in a game that saw seven lead changes.
Both teams scored a pair of touchdowns in the first quarter Friday. Both of the Bruins’ touchdowns in the game’s first 12 minutes came via runs by Jeremiah Green — the second of which gave the Bruins a 1-point advantage after a missed extra point by the Generals.
Wayne quarterback Anthony Mixon put his team up 19-14 with a 14-yard touchdown pass to Nate Moore, but the Generals were plagued by another extra-point mishap — this time flubbing a 2-point conversion attempt to close out the half.
The Bruins had better fortune in that department during the third quarter, taking a 22-19 lead off a 71-yard touchdown sprint by Damarius Cowen before quarterback Dylan Hoot ran in the 2-point attempt.
Again, the Generals had a response — but only a lukewarm one — scoring off a 14-yard run but missing the extra-point kick to lead by 3. Green was quick to answer with another touchdown run — this time a 5-yard gain — to put the Bruins up by 4. The team added an insurance touchdown thanks to a Wayne fumble, which Northrop’s Antoine Scott scooped up on the Generals’ 16-yard line and ran to the end zone with just over 2 minutes left to play.
Despite several mishaps, the Generals outpaced Northrop’s offense with 409 total yards compared to the Bruins’ 353. Hoot led Northrop’s pass game with 107 yards while connecting with 7 of 16 targets and throwing 2 interceptions. Green racked up a team-high 162 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns on 28 carries, while Cowen added 104 rushing yards. Adrian Sewell led the receiver corps with 46 yards in 4 of 6 catches, including a 28-yard reception.
Nigel Robertson recorded 9 solo tackles, and Jaden Smith and Taquay White each had a sack. Darrius Sanders and Sebastian McCormick each grabbed an interception on the night.
The Bruins will look to improve to 3-1 as they face Carroll in the Chargers’ homecoming game Friday.
