LEO-CEDARVILLE — New Haven earned its first away win of the season with a 45-36 victory Saturday at Leo.
The Lady Bulldogs dominated the court, working well as a team to maintain possession and denying the Lady Lions scoring opportunities.
“I think the girls came out tonight,” New Haven Head Coach MyQueisha Bratton said. “We had a slow start — had a few starters who didn’t start. After the starters came in that second quarter, we picked up and started playing New Haven basketball.”
Despite the slow start, Bratton’s team filled their roles well as the night progressed, taking a 10-8 lead by the end of the first quarter and staying ahead.
“It was an all-around team effort,” she said. “I had the role players step up and do what they were supposed to do.”
Leo Head Coach Carrie Shappell echoed the sentiment.
“Obviously, we still have some things to fix,” she said. “I thought that New Haven came out really, really well, so credit to them. They were prepared for just about everything we threw at them defensively, and they attacked the basket very well against us.
“I think we need to be tougher — mentally tougher,” she added. “That’s something they just have to find, and they will. They will.”
Bratton highlighted juniors Tamara Wade, Kayla Williams and Avarcia Nard for their contributions to the game.
“Wade, she played awesome. She was aggressive,” Bratton said. “She was a general on the court — she controlled everything, she controlled the tempo. She really got us going.
“Offensively, on putting the ball in the basket, we had Kayla Williams and Avarcia Nard, they’re both our leading scorers. They both did what they needed to do. They came out and put the ball in the goal.”
Shappell also called out a junior, Jocelyn Roth, for her defensive efforts against the Lady Bulldogs.
“I thought Jocelyn Roth did a nice job in the post,” she said, “just doing some things that maybe didn’t stat as well but did some nice things for us as far as blocking out, making sure defensively she was in the right position.”
Looking ahead, Shappell said the Lady Lions will focus on weaknesses exposed by the Lady Bulldogs.
“I think that we just struggled as a team,” she said. “Those are things that we have to go back and look at and talk about, and figure out how to fix them for the future.”
For Bratton, attitude jumped to the top of the to-do list after Nard got a technical foul in the fourth quarter, giving Leo two extra free throw attempts on top of one for another foul.
“But really, conditioning,” she added. “There weren’t many substitutions there at the end. So, really getting those forms set that we’ve got rotating in, and conditioning. We’ll be running.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.