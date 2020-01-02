Helping others in need is something New Haven Jr./Sr. High School eighth-grader Alex Kloer feels strongly about.
After opening presents on Christmas Day 2017, he reflected that he was indeed fortunate but there were a lot of kids his age who were not nearly as fortunate.
He discussed his idea of collecting clothing to donate to the Fort Wayne Rescue Mission with his parents, Jennifer and Jeremy, and they agreed it would be a worthy cause. So he began collecting coats, gloves, mittens, hats, scarves and blankets from neighbors, family members and friends throughout 2018. The result was five carloads of clothing delivered to the mission on Superior Street. “We kept all the donations in the house until we had a load,” said Kloer, “then my mom and I would take it into Fort Wayne.”
Collecting items for one year was fine and Kloer was pleased with the amount of clothing collected but felt there were still a lot of people who needed help. He continued collecting throughout 2019. The amount of clothing tripled and his mom, dad and siblings have helped him deliver a dozen carloads to the mission and an affiliated organization called Treasure House located at Glenbrook Square.
Word of his endeavor got around the junior high and classmates began bringing items of clothing to school in December. The last collection of the year was Dec. 20 when his mom loaded the donations from the students into the family car. Those were to be added to items at their Meadowbrook home and taken to the mission at the end of the year.
“Seeing all the donations really makes me feel joyful. It’s the best present we could give. I’m planning to continue to collect clothing next year,” he added.
