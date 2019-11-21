Indian River Direct of Fort Pierce, Florida, tries to get as fresh as possible with customers. Or at least for them.
The citrus grower stopped in Fort Wayne on Nov. 18 as part of its Midwest tour to sell boxes of Florida seedless navel oranges, ruby red grapefruit and 1-pound bags of pecans. The truck with tangerines didn’t make it because the driver had a health emergency.
The fruit sells for $33 a box for oranges and $30 for grapefruit. Pecans are $10 per bag. Seedless tangerines sell for $40 a box and should be available when the tour stops again in Fort Wayne on Dec. 9, Jan. 13 and Feb. 3 and 24.
Catherine Rauch of New Haven was a return customer. She came for some oranges and pecans.
“They are delicious,” Rauch said as 3-year-old Rockwell happily hung onto a grapefruit.
What would make customers want to try Indian Direct’s fruit vs. the grocery store’s?
“Freshness,” owner Dan Kittrell said as he loaded up customers with boxes of fruit. “We grow ‘em. We pick ‘em. We box ‘em.”
He estimated this day’s fruit had been picked five days before.
A customer looking at the grapefruit said he expected it to be pink, but he was thinking of pink grapefruit. Ruby red, named for its bright inner flesh, has skin that’s a shade of yellow.
About four years ago, Indian Direct took over H&S Citrus, another Fort Pierce grower that had been delivering the citrus for about 40 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.