The Fort Wayne Wireless Zone in partnership with The Cellular Connection and Culture of Good will work to alleviate the rising costs of school supplies with a School Rocks Backpack Giveaway later this month.
The event has been scheduled for 1-4 p.m. July 21 at Wireless Zone’s 9924 Illinois Road location in Fort Wayne.
More than 1,300 Wireless Zone and TCC stores across the country are inviting families with children in school to pick up backpacks they are donating that day filled with school supplies from pencils, rulers and glue to paper, folders and pencil boxes.
The National Retail Federation projects parents will spend $112 on school supplies this year as well as $685 on clothes, accessories and electronics.
The Wireless Zone and TCC expect to help alleviate those costs by providing more than 235,000 backpacks during the giveaway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.