Indiana Michigan Power plans to invest an approximately $77 million in upgrading the electric transmission network serving customers in Allen and Whitley counties.
The Western Fort Wayne Area Improvements Project involves:
• Building about 24 miles of new 69-kilovolt transmission line
• Upgrading approximately 4 miles of 34.5-kV transmission line to 69-kV standards
• Upgrading several area substations
• Building the new Snapper Substation in southern Churubusco
I&M also plans to rebuild some sections of line in the company’s current right-of-way. For other portions of the project, study segments are under consideration for potential line routes.
I&M invites community members and landowners in the project area to learn more at two upcoming open houses. Both meetings will cover the same information and will be hosted in Carroll High School's cafeteria, 3701 Carroll Road, Fort Wayne.
The public event for Allen County property owners is scheduled for 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Whitley County property owners are invited to a public event 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Because there are no formal presentations or program, attendees can arrive at any time to review maps and talk with project representatives. I&M encourages landowners to provide input to help determine the final proposed line route.
The company expects to begin construction in spring 2021 and conclude by summer 2022. Additional details, including project area maps, are available at IndianaMichiganPower.com/WesternFortWayne.
