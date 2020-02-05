An idea from a sophomore at Homestead High School will help raise money for Riley Hospital for Children, and she needs the community’s help.
For the first time, Homestead High School is hosting Runway for Riley, a night where local boutiques and businesses will come together to raise money for the hospital. It will be held in the Community Room of Homestead High School from 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11. Homestead counselor Alyssa Braman is helping the students with the preparations.
“We’re not only trying to feature and sell the merchandise, but this is also a fundraiser for Riley Hospital for Children,” Braman said. “The event is open for the community and everyone is invited.”
“The students are going to be wearing some of the boutiques’ outfits, featuring them in a runway show,” Braman said. “It’s something fun for the students who planned it and a fun way to show off some of the local merchandise.”
There will also be a silent auction.
Those involved with the project are optimistic that this inaugural effort will be successful. “We’re pretty excited, and we think it’s going to be a great event,” Braman said.
Thirteen shops will be available that night with all different types of merchandise. Some of those shops include Outer Grace, Couture Cottage and Honey Plant.
Braman was so impressed by the students who put this event together.
“What’s neat about this event is that it was all student-driven,” Braman said. “I’m helping promote it and to orchestrate it, but it was their idea. They’ve been the ones contacting the businesses, they’ve been the ones searching out silent auction donations and putting their vision to life.”
MaKayla Waugh is a sophomore at Homestead and this whole night was her idea.
“She reached out to me and said that she was searching for fundraisers for Riley and came up with an idea,” Braman said.
Waugh said she was trying to think of ways to help with the Dance Marathon for Riley because she is vice president of the club and this idea came to mind after she saw that Carmel High School did this same fundraiser. She thought it would go over well in the community. About 20 students, all of whom are in the Dance Marathon for Riley Club, are helping with the logistics for this event.
“We started planning at the beginning of November, and we’ve had to contact about a hundred vendors and boutiques, contact corporate sponsors for silent auction items, we have had at least 10 meetings, updated Google Sheets and made sure that everyone is contacting and reaching back out to those vendors,” Waugh said.
Waugh is coordinating everything, and she loves that she is doing what she can for the sick children at Riley.
“I love that I am helping Riley Children’s Hospital, and it makes me feel like I have some power to help those kids,” Waugh said.
Her goal is to raise about $3,000, but since the event hasn’t been done before at Homestead, it’s hard to gauge what the goal should be.
“It makes me feel good that we are helping the kids at Riley,” Waugh said. “They can’t do anything, but we have the power to help them. Riley is unbelievable. We went to a conference there earlier last year to experience the Riley atmosphere and it was breathtaking. They have helped so many people not only in the SACS community but also in Fort Wayne and Indiana.”
According to Braman, the event will be on the smaller side, but if it is a success and enjoyed by those who attend, she wants it to become an annual fundraiser.
“We would really like to encourage the entire community to come out,” Braman said. “It’s right before Valentine’s Day and it’s a great event for mothers, daughters, sisters and best friends to all come and enjoy an evening together for a good cause.”
