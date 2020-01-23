Twenty-two show choirs will perform Saturday, Jan. 25, at Bishop Dwenger High School. The 11th annual Summit Show Choir Invitational marks the first opportunity to see northeast Indiana show choirs compete in the Fort Wayne area in 2020.
Admission is $10 for the day show only, $15 for the evening show only, or $15 for an all-day admission. Students pay $10 for all-day admission. Ages 5 and younger are admitted free of charge. Bishop Dwenger High School is at 1300 E. Washington Center Road. BDHS choral music director Christy Maloney directs the show choirs, assisted by Tylar Brockhouse.
Maloney said the one-day festival has been filled since early summer, “which is great,” with some local choirs and some from out of town. “It will be fun to see a lot of different choirs early in the season,” she said.
The host school will perform for judges’ ratings but will not compete for placement. The Elegance girls choir will perform to open the day at 8 a.m. and the Summit Sound mixed choir will perform at 7:05 p.m. Awards then will close the day schedule.
Soloists will compete from 9-9:30 a.m. in the school library.
The evening session will begin at 8:55 p.m. with the solo competition grand champion performing. Five finalist choirs will compete from 9 to 11 p.m., with awards at 11:30 p.m.
Middle schools competing:
8:25 a.m., St. Elizabeth Joyful Noise; 8:50 a.m., Northwood; 9:15 a.m., Maple Creek MC Singers; 9:40 a.m., Austin Adrenaline.
Unisex choirs competing:
10:15 a.m., Anderson; 10:40 a.m., Bishop Luers Knight Stars; 11:10 a.m., Northrop Allure; 11:40 a.m., Columbia City City Lights; 12:15 p.m., Edgewood Sophisticated Ladies; and (after lunch break) 1 p.m., Homestead Elite.
Small mixed choirs competing:
2 p.m., DeKalb Classic Connection; 2:30 p.m., Lakeland Vocal Motion; 3 p.m., Bishop Luers Minstrels; 3:30 p.m., Columbia City City Heat; and 4 p.m., Austin Dimensions.
Large mixed choirs competing:
4:35 p.m., Northrop Charisma; 5:05 p.m., Anderson; 5:35 p.m., Marysville; 6:05 p.m., Edgewood Music Warehouse; 6:35 p.m., Homestead Class Royale.
Maloney said the program and festival are grateful to the many parents and alumni who volunteer. “It’s awesome that we have alumni that come back and work, and it’s amazing how many past students and past parents are working,” she said. “I mean these parents haven’t had anyone in the choirs for years.”
The BDHS Elegance girls choir has 25 members. The Summit Sound mixed choir has 38 members.
“The girls’ show is about auditions and the ridiculousness of it, like ‘Choreography’ from ‘White Christmas’ and songs about what someone in the performing arts goes through to try to make a living,” Maloney said.
“The mixed show is called ‘A Veteran’s Journey’ and it’s much more story-based and a little bit heavier,” Maloney said. “It takes you from the battleground into what a veteran would do through coming back home, some of the hardships they can face. Not everybody, but some people have trouble transitioning. We’re examining some of those things within the show. It’s a lot of high-energy music as well.”
Maloney and her husband, Moe, do much of the show design. “But I do hire people to arrange the shows and choreograph them,” she said.
Maloney is in her sixth year at Bishop Dwenger, her 10th year of teaching. “It feels weird to be in double digits,” she said.
She said the girls choir has quite a few veterans. “You know we’re kind of different in that we have so many tiny feeder schools for Dwenger,” she said. “Some even have combined grades they’re so small. And they have kids from all different musical backgrounds and they come to big Dwenger — which isn’t that big in Fort Wayne. I get as many new sophomores as I do new freshmen.”
Megan Buenconsejo, a senior, is in her fourth year with show choir and takes part in the girls choir and the mixed choir. “I still enjoy being with all the girls in Elegance just for a different atmosphere,” she said. With rehearsals Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, she rehearses 10 hours a week.
Of this year’s show, she said, “I like the tap number and I think that’s really cool to include that into this year’s show. The tap number is from ‘White Christmas’ and I hadn’t watched that before this year, but I watched it because of the show.”
The Bishop Dwenger contest is a sanctioned qualification invitational for the Indiana State School Music Association show choir finals March 21 in Indianapolis. Other northeast Indiana qualification invitationals are: DeKalb, Feb. 22; East Noble, March 7; and Garrett, March 14.
Other local show choir festival sites include: Northrop, Jan. 31 and Feb. 1; Carroll, Feb. 7 and 8; Homestead, Feb. 14 and 15; Huntington North, Feb. 21 and 22; Churubusco, Feb. 28 and 29; Bishop Luers, March 7; and Norwell, March 14.
Some schools already have begun their seasons. The Northrop Charisma mixed choir took first place and the Northrop Allure girls choir took second place at the Bellmont Winter Spectacular on Jan. 11. The New Haven Symphonic Fusion took second place in mixed choir Tier II.
Carroll, Northrop and Bishop Luers show choirs competed Jan. 18 in the Jay County Show Choir Spectacular.
Also this weekend, Carroll will compete at Findlay Fest in Findlay, Ohio. The Minstrel Magic mixed choir will compete in Tier I at 3:15 p.m. The Select Sound girls choir will compete at 1 p.m.
