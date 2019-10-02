4. Oct.
Fish and chicken fry: First Christian Church, 4800 S. Calhoun St., Fort Wayne. 4-7 p.m. Adults $10, children 3-11 $6, 2 and younger free with adult purchase. All-you-can-eat fish and chicken by Dan’s Fish Fry Service. Dinner includes sides and dessert.
Fish fry: American Legion Post 160, 1122 N. Main St., Roanoke. Serving 5-7 p.m. All-you-can-eat fish fry is $9. The Legion Auxiliary presents this fish fry. Watch for fish fries at Post 160 the first Friday of each month.
5. Oct.
Blessing of the animals: Trinity English Lutheran Church, 450 W. Washington Blvd., Fort Wayne, on the Wayne Street side lawn. 11 a.m. Bring dogs, cats or other pets to be blessed as the church pays a nod to St. Francis of Assisi.
Miami Indian Heritage Days: Chief Richardville House, 5705 Bluffton Road, Fort Wayne, 1-4 p.m. Adults $7, ages 65+ and 3-17 $5, members and children 2 and younger free. A guided tour of the house is included. Today, the Miami Indian Alliance of Miami Indians will present wiikiammi cattail matting at the longhouse.
9. Oct.
Organ concert: First Wayne Street United Methodist Church, 300 E. Wayne St., Fort Wayne. 12:15 p.m. The free concert lasts approximately 30 minutes. Geoffrey North, First Wayne Street UMC director of music, will perform a program of French music on the German Beckerath organ. After the concert, a light lunch will be offered for $5. The concert is part of the Wednesdays on Wayne series.
Rummage sale: New Haven United Methodist Church, 630 Lincoln Highway East, New Haven. Noon-3 p.m. Early-bird shopping $2 from 9 a.m.-noon. Public welcome without charge noon-6 p.m. Sale sponsored by New Haven United Methodist Church Women.
Rummage sale: New Haven United Methodist Church, 630 Lincoln Highway East, New Haven. 9 a.m.-3 p.m., with a $2 bag sale 3-6 p.m. Sale sponsored by New Haven United Methodist Church Women.
11. Oct.
Fish and tenderloin fry: Park Edelweiss, 3355 Elmhurst Drive, Fort Wayne. 4:30-7 p.m. $9 adults, $5 children. All-you-can-eat fish and pork tenderloin with scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, dessert and coffee. Full service bar available with German and domestic beer, wine and other beverages and soft drinks. Live German music. Sponsored by Fort Wayne Maennerchor/Damenchor.
12. Oct.
Autumn Harvest Fest: Whitley County 4-H Fairgrounds, 680 W. Squawbuck Road, Columbia City. Food trucks, food vendors, craft show, flea market, farm toy show, kids’ activities, music, car show, tractor pull. Visit whitleycounty4h.com for details.
16. Oct.
Violin concert: First Wayne Street United Methodist Church, 300 E. Wayne St., Fort Wayne. 12:15 p.m. The free concert lasts approximately 30 minutes. Tim and Colleen Tan are husband and wife, and both play violin with the Fort Wayne Philharmonic. They will delight with a program featuring music by Vivaldi, Kreisler, and more. After the concert, a light lunch will be offered for $5. The concert is part of the Wednesdays on Wayne series.
17. Oct.
Senior Saints in concert: First Assembly of God, 1400 W. Washington Center Road, Fort Wayne. 12:20 p.m. Enter through Door 5. The choir’s 84 members, ages 62 to 94, represent 33 churches. The theme this season is “Senior Saints Celebrate American Holidays.” The choir is sponsored by Grabill Missionary Church.
18. Oct.
Fish fry: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Mizpah Shrine Center, 1015 Memorial Way, Fort Wayne. Adults $10, ages 10 and younger $5.
Church rummage sale: First Christian Church, 4800 S. Calhoun St., Fort Wayne. 1-5 p.m. Today’s sale includes a bake sale. Proceeds go to church outreach programs.
19. Oct.
Church rummage sale: First Christian Church, 4800 S. Calhoun St., Fort Wayne. 9 a.m.-noon. Bag sale on this second day of the rummage sale. Proceeds go to church outreach programs.
Mensa admission test: First Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Wayne St., Fort Wayne. Registration begin at 9:30 a.m., testing begins at 10 a.m. Park on the Berry Street (north) side of the church, look for signs, Room 304; take elevator or stairs to third floor. $30 and photo ID required. Must be age 14 or older. For more information, contact Dan Klopfenstein, 260-710-0030, danswissmr@aol.com.
20. Oct.
Senior Saints in concert: Grabill Missionary Church, 13637 State St., Grabill. 6 p.m. The choir’s 84 members, ages 62 to 94, represent 33 churches. The theme this season is “Senior Saints Celebrate American Holidays.” The choir is sponsored by Grabill Missionary Church.
22. Oct.
Fort Wayne Area Community Band concert season begins: John & Ruth Rhinehart Music Center, Purdue Fort Wayne campus, 2101 E. Coliseum Blvd., Fort Wayne. Downbeat 7:30 p.m. Adults $8, seniors $7, 18 and under free. Fort Wayne Area Community Band starts a year-long celebration of presenting concerts to local audiences for 40 years. Many of the works performed at their first two concerts in 1980 will be on the program. Among those are the Spanish march “Amparito Roco,” “El Capitan March,” “Elsa’s Procession to the Cathedral,” “Grand Canyon Fanfare,” selections from “Man of La Mancha,” the “Thunderer March,” “Variations on a Korean Folk Song” and the “William Byrd Suite.”
23. Oct.
Piano concert: First Wayne Street United Methodist Church, 300 E. Wayne St., Fort Wayne. 12:15 p.m. The free concert lasts approximately 45 minutes. Fort Wayne pianist Kenneth Jiang will perform his own transcription of Tchaikovsky’s first piano concerto (in Bb minor) for solo piano. After the concert, a light lunch will be offered for $5. The concert is part of the Wednesdays on Wayne series.
26. Oct.
St. Mary’s Soup Kitchen Ministries annual fundraiser: St. Mary’s Mother of God Church, 1102 S. Lafayette St., Fort Wayne. $10 a person, $100 reserved table for eight. Cash bar, food, silent and live auctions. Dancing to the music of Çhris Worth & Co. Call 260-450-5170 for tickets.
Rummage & Yummage Sale: Bethany Lutheran Church, 2435 Engle Road, Fort Wayne. 8 a.m.-noon. Items for sale include clothing for ladies, men and children, household items and toys. Baked items will also be on sale. Proceeds go towards ladies’ mission projects.
2. Nov.
Church Street Corner Bazaar: Waynedale United Methodist Church, 2501 Church St., Fort Wayne. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Snack bar 10 a.m.-1 p.m. For table rentals, call Carol at 260-632-5443. All vendors welcome. 6-ft. table $25.
8. Nov.
Fish and tenderloin fry: Park Edelweiss, 3355 Elmhurst Drive, Fort Wayne. 4:30-7 p.m. $9 adults, $5 children. All-you-can-eat fish and pork tenderloin with scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, dessert and coffee. Full service bar available with German and domestic beer, wine and other beverages and soft drinks. Live German music. Sponsored by Fort Wayne Maennerchor/Damenchor.
9. Nov.
Craft bazaar and bake sale: Martini Lutheran Church, 333 E. Moeller Road, New Haven. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. A light breakfast and lunch will be available for purchase. For table reservations contact Barb Johnson at 260-414-0271.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.