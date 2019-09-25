New Haven Mayor Terry McDonald and other officials cut the ribbon at 10:45 a.m. Sept. 20 to officially open Winner’s Circle Race, Sports, Pub, 1304 Minnich Road, for sports betting.
Since a change in Indiana law that went into effect Sept. 1, patrons now are able to make wagers on a variety of sports, including football, baseball, basketball, soccer, boxing and even next summer’s Olympic Games.
Winner’s Circle and Indiana Grand are part of Caesars Entertainment, which have opened seven locations around the state including Harrah’s Hoosier Park in Anderson.
Sharing with McDonald in the ribbon-cutting were: Alicia Mummert, senior marketing manage for Indiana Grand; Sara Tait, executive director, Indiana Gaming Commission; state Rep. Bob Morris, District 84; state Sen. Bob Morris, District 85; Kyle Waggoner, vice president for hospitality for Indiana Grand; Trent McIntosh, senior vice president for Harrah’s; and Adam Kallick, Caesars Entertainment.
The facility in the New Haven Plaza has been gearing up for the opening since sports betting was approved by the Indiana Legislature during the 2019 session. Twelve employees have been added and have been through training. More large television screens have been installed along with comfortable recliner chairs.
There are a number of ways to bet on games. A person can simply choose winners or losers, bet on the point spread, choose to parlay on multiple games or a number of other exotic combinations.
To be able to place bets at the Winner’s Circle, participants must be 21 and have a valid driver’s license. Guests can also join Caesars Rewards to earn valuable rewards every time they make a wager. There’s no charge to be an awards member. Bettors automatically become members, and they can earn reward credits to use for food, entertainment, free slot play and more at any Caesars Entertainment destination.
(KPC editors Lisa Esquivel-Long and Garth Snow also contributed to this report.)
