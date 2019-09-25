The Northrop High School class of 1974 is getting ready to celebrate its 45th anniversary, but this one will be a little different than in the past. The "Reunion with a Cause" will be Oct. 4-5, and net proceeds will be donated to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne.
Planners are inviting members of the school's first five graduating classes, 1972-76, to attend.
It's no coincidence the reunion will benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs. Joe Jordan, the organization's president and CEO, is a Northrop graduate.
“With the ever-growing number of youth in our community that need assistance, we are extremely appreciative of the support and dedication that the Northrop High School Class of 1974 is giving to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne," Jordan said. "Every day after school, 500 children and teens attend the Club looking for support and guidance. We are very honored to have the opportunity to impact the youth in our community and thankful that Northrop High School Class of 1974 has chosen the Boys & Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne.”
His brother is Walter Jordan, a name familiar to many. A class of '74 graduate, Walter Jordan was on the basketball team that won the state championship that year for Northrop. That was back when Indiana didn't have class basketball, so there was only one state championship team.
Jordan went on to be a standout player for Purdue University and then played professional basketball for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Now living in Atlanta, he coaches youth basketball programs and is a motivational speaker.
That state basketball championship in 1974 was a defining moment in Northrop's history, recalls Doris Lemert, another 1974 graduate.
Northrop opened in fall 1971 under less than stellar conditions. Central High School closed that year, and Northrop and Wayne High School opened. Attendance boundaries were redrawn to achieve racial balance.
Lemert recalls racial tension and fighting. "We were trying to meld together," she said.
But through the common bond of sports students began to unite. "That basketball team bonded our school," she said.
Walter Jordan says the experience was life-changing. He just expected he'd go to Central, just a few blocks from his home. Instead, he and other black inner city students found themselves on buses traveling across town where they had to go to school with white kids. He remembers a lot of fights. "They didn't like us and we didn't like them," he said.
Then sports started. "We got to know each other really quick because of athletics," Jordan said. "We all became classmates."
They started rooting for each other.
He got to know his teammates' parents, and often got invited to dinner or to stay over at their houses. "It was just so neat."
The team mimicked real life, where diversity is a given.
Jordan believes racism is mostly born of ignorance. Getting to know others on the team erased stereotypes. "Those guys are still some of my best friends today," he said.
The reunion begins with an informal gathering at Northrop at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 4 before the Homecoming football game.
The official reunion is 6-9 p.m. October 5 at the Boys & Girls Clubs' new facility at 2609 Fairfield Ave. Chris Worth will provide music and dinner will be catered. Tickets are $50 for regular admission. VIP tickets cost $100 and include a commemorative event T-shirt and a donation to BGFCFW as well as event admission and dinner. Tickets are limited to the first 200 respondents.
Funds also are being raised for the club through the sale of event sponsorships. Already more than $12,000 in sponsorships has been pledged.
Sponsorship inquiries or questions about the event can be emailed to NorthropBruins74@gmail.com. Net proceeds of the event go to the BGCFW. Tickets can be purchased online at Eventbrite. Here's a shortcut to order tickets online: https://tinyurl.com/yxvd7ykt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.