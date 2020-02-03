NEW HAVEN — Leo finished fourth during Saturday’s New Haven Wrestling Sectional, scoring 180.5 points on the afternoon to come in behind third-place Homestead (201). The host Bulldogs were runners-up with 201.5 points, and Snider won the title with 226.
The Lions won four individual championships Saturday, defeating wrestlers from the champion school in two weight classes.
Leo’s Sam Ford (26-9) was the champion at 106 pounds, defeating Homesteads Austin Crowder (30-7) by 8-5 decision in the championship round. Ian Heath (33-1) placed first at 132 pounds, defeating runner-up Reakus Shelton (28-5) of Snider by 1-0 decision. The Lions’ Clayton Jackson (23-9) was the 145-pound champion, defeating Snider’s Elijah Talamantez (9-10) by 7-4 decision. Tom Busch (26-8) was the heavyweight champion, pinning Bishop Luers’ Luke Miller (15-7) in 2:44 during the championship round.
Leo’s Jacob Veotch (30-3) was the runner-up at 120 pounds, and Spencer Hart (22-14) finished third at 113. Finishing fourth for the Lions were Emery Crawford (13-19) at 138 and Hunter Prahl (24-11) at 195.
As a team, the Lions collected 15 pins on the afternoon.
All eight of Leo’s top-four place winners will advance to the Carroll regional Saturday. Wrestling will begin at 9 a.m.
