SACS School Board

New year, same results.
At the Southwest Allen County Schools board of trustees meeting Aug. 20, Superintendent Philip Downs announced the school system’s teacher evaluation results. The evaluations are completed by building administrators.
The results are split into four categories — ineffective, needs improvement, effective and highly effective. The evaluations found 281 highly effective points, 151 in the effective column and only three needing improvement points. There were no ineffective points for the entire school district.
“It’s pretty similar to what we have every year,” Downs said. “… Primarily we tend to run with these types of numbers for probably six or so years. The first few years when we went to this system, there were some adjustments, but over time we improved.”
The three needing improvement points belong to Aboite Elementary school and Deer Ridge Elementary School, one and two points, respectively. But Downs did not seem too concerned, and said that a plan is in place to improve these scores for the next school year.
“There’s always an improvement plan in place,” Downs said.
Downs was proud of his staff and the work they put in to earn such high scores.
“We’ve got a great staff,” Downs said. “They do a great job. Everyone here is great, and we want to help everyone be great.”
All of the staff members have gone through training in what to look for to improve, according to Downs. He continued with all of the staff wants to be the best they can be for the students, and it shows through the school system evaluations every year.
The board also:
• Learned that Homestead High School 2019 graduates Jessica Tanzler, former soccer player, and Catherine Milne, former gymnast, were awarded scholarships from the Indiana Coaches of Girls’ Sports Athletic Association. Only 10 girls are picked, one for each of the IHSAA sports, and two of the scholarships were awarded in the district.
• Learned that enrollment is projected to be up in the district by at least 125 students, one of the largest increases in the past 10 years, according to Downs.
• Approved fundraising plans for the Homestead High School 50th anniversary celebration.
• Approved the instructional naterial fees for the 2019-2020 school year.
