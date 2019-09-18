As many children do each year, Milo Workman noticed a monarch butterfly and asked his mother about the colorful insect’s story. As children often do, he followed up by rescuing some monarch caterpillars and raising them in his Allen County home.
At age 9, though, Milo has organized his hobby into a mission. He presented that story in graphics and T-shirts and conversation at Little River Wetland Project’s Monarch Festival at Eagle Marsh.
“My project is to save butterflies and release them back into the wild and not have any harm to them,” the Oak View Elementary student said in an interview. As he spoke, he sported a pair of monarch wings repurposed from a Halloween costume.
He continued, “First we planted milkweed. We have a lot of it in our backyard and then we check it for caterpillars and eggs and we bring them in. We go out every one in a while and get leaves for them to eat. And once they come into the chrysalis and then into a butterfly we release them into the wild.”
Once the caterpillars are safely inside, the rescuer begins the job of finding enough food for the hungry larvae. “Yeah, that’s trouble,” Milo said. “I just have to go through our backyard chopping lots of milkweed leaves to feed them.”
“We usually release them onto a flower and they fly away,” he said.
His father, Jeremy Workman, said the family has created a way station for monarchs, by planting common milkweed, swamp milkweed, cone flowers and other plants for nectar.
Milo has been assisting his mother, Shubitha Kever, as an Eagle Marsh monarch monitor for four years, counting the monarch eggs and caterpillars on the reserve’s milkweed.
Milo’s sister, Nixie Workman, 7, also joined the family for the Monarch Festival presentation.
Milo’s mother said Milo’s project has released about 30 butterflies this year.
Despite a second consecutive year of hostile weather, Monarch Festival brought a loyal crowd to take in the exhibits, pick up some milkweed or seeds, and perhaps buy native plants.
Elsewhere at the busy Monarch Festival, April Reed of Huntington helped to distribute 800 marsh milkweed plants to visitors. The recipients could plant the monarch host plants right there at the marsh or could take them home to extend the monarch’s habitat.
Reed does her part every year, taking in monarch eggs and caterpillars. She said she had released more than 200 butterflies this year by the time of the Monarch Festival on Sept. 8.
Kris Hittler of City Life Youth for Christ guided Myvannah Foster about the festival. They paused for a close look at a caterpillar at a booth illustrating the stages of development of a monarch. She said Youth for Christ has released six monarchs so far this year. “We have milkweed all over the place,” she said.
Jeff Ormiston, an Eagle marsh ally who works as an environmental educator at neighboring Fox Island County Park, minded that booth. He brought butterflies to release into the marsh to begin their journey to Mexico for the winter. Other guests, too, brought butterflies to be released into the flower-rich marsh and perhaps to find some companions for their migration. A couple butterflies attached briefly to Ormiston’s shirt as they contemplated their flight.
Little River Wetland Project protects more than 1,200 acres of wetlands at four sites in the Little River watershed. Visit lrwp.org for more information on LRWP, to see how to assist in its mission, or for a list of upcoming educational events.
LRWP will present the 10th annual Frogapalooza 2019 from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Eagle Marsh barn, 6801 Engle Road, in southwest Fort Wayne. The 21-plus fundraiser includes short hikes, drinks, conversation over dinner and bidding on auction items. The fundraiser is to support LRWP’s wetland restoration and education work. Tickets are available at lrwp.org.
