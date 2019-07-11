FORT WAYNE — Two-time Academy of Country Music and two-time Country Music Association Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan will hit the road this fall with the Sunset Repeat Tour with special guests including multi-platinum singer/songwriter Cole Swindell and EMI/32 Bridge Entertainment recording artist Jon Langston. The tour will make a stop at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave., Fort Wayne, on Oct. 23.
Find a complete listing of tour dates, including additional Luke Bryan concert stops for 2019, VIP package details and to purchase tickets at www.lukebryan.com.
Bryan is a two-time Academy of Country Music and a two-time Country Music Association Entertainer of the Year, a five-time host of the ACM Awards, a NSAI Artist/Songwriter of the Year and was named a CMT Artist of the Year six consecutive years. Luke has more certified digital singles than any other country artist with 46 million tracks and 12 million albums with four billion music streams.
Swindell, a platinum-selling recording artist and 11-time No. 1 singer/songwriter, released his third album, “All of It,” for Warner Bros. Records/Warner Music Nashville in 2018 and it debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Country album chart and No. 7 on the Billboard Top 200. The first single “Break Up In The End” became his eighth No. 1 career single as a solo artist.
and was recently nominated for a GRAMMY for Best Country Song and named one of the best country songs of 2018 by Amazon, Spotify, Billboard and You Tube, among others.
Langston’s unique voice and songwriting have sparked a wildfire fan base across the country. Selling out shows across the southeast, Langston, now a Music City resident in Nashville, Tennessee, has created his own style and sound from a variety of influences. Growing up listening to everything from Alan Jackson to the Eagles, Langston has crafted a fresh, new country music sound that is ready for take off.
