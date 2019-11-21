Nov.10

New Haven P.D.

21:11 Juvenile locked inside vehicle, 600 block of Broadway Street

21:41 Traffic stop at Parrot ad Hartzell roads

22:13 Traffic stop, Rose Avenue at Hartzell Road

Leo-Cedarville

2 extra patrols

04:42 Suspicious person/occupied vehicle, Hosler Road at Metea Valley Parkway

Woodburn

2 extra patrols

13:59 Audible alarm, 4700 block of Fahlsing Road

Nov. 11

New Haven P.D.

No reports

Leo-Cedarville

4 extra patrols

07:04 Audible alarm, 14500 block of Amstutz Road

10:52 Domestic, 10500 block of Walnut Street

16:51 Property damage crash at Clay and Saint Joseph streets

18:39 Neighborhood disturbance, 9700 block of Lake Shore Drive

Woodburn

21:47 Threats by telephone, 22300 block of Main Street

Nov. 12

New Haven P.D.

No reports

Leo-Cedarville

4 extra patrols

08:21 Harassment, 9700 block of Lake Shore Drive

22:44 Suspicious person/parked vehicle, 10000 block of Hosler Road

23:21 Property damage crash/hit skip, SR 1 at Amstutz Road

Woodburn

15:04 Domestic battery, 21700 block of Woodburn Road

Nov. 13

New Haven P.D.

19:50 Traffic stop at Parrot and Hartzell roads

Leo-Cedarville

1 extra patrol

09:05 Serving protective order, 10500 block of Walnut Street

11:32 Removal of articles, 105000 block of Walnut Street

Woodburn

2 extra patrols

Nov. 14

New Haven P.D.

04:30 Disturbance, New Haven Avenue at SR 930

08:21 Serving warrant, 1600 block of East SR 930

16:05 Traffic stop, US 30 at Doyle Road

19:31 Serving warrant, 1600 block of East SR 930

21:03 Nuisance, 7000 block of East SR 930

Leo-Cedarville

2 extra patrols

11:44 Juvenile investigation, 14600 block of Amstutz Road

15:57 Disturbance, 14300 block of SR 1

Woodburn

No reports

Nov. 15

New Haven P.D.

05:43 Disabled vehicle causing a traffic hazard, SR 930 at Brookwood Drive

07:36 Traffic stop at Broadway and Middle streets

09:53 Serving warrant, 7200 block of Moeller Road

10:09 Serving warrant, 6000 block of Moeller Road

10:23 Serving warrant, 6000 block of Moeller Road

14:39 Domestic, 7200 block of Moeller Road

Leo-Cedarville

08:02 Follow up, 14600 block of Amstutz Road

Woodburn

No reports

Nov. 16

New Haven P.D.

07:05 Strong-arm robbery, 7500 block of East SR 930

10:00 Traffic stop at Parrot and Hartzell roads

Leo-Cedarville

2 extra patrols

11:33 Theft, 14300 block of SR 1

22:51 Traffic stop, SR 1 at Hosler Road

Woodburn

1 extra patrol

15:39 Civil investigation, 22300 block of Main Street

