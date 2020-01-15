The University of Saint Francis in Fort Wayne will celebrate a full week of activities to celebrate the life and legacy of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.
As it has done for almost two decades, USF will celebrate the official holiday with volunteer opportunities for “A Day On, Not a Day Off.” As usual, the community is invited to share with students, faculty and staff in these projects. There will be no classes at USF that day. As in years past, the day will conclude with a keynote address.
“We are thrilled to announce that this year’s activities will stretch across an entire week at both our Fort Wayne and Crown Point sites,” says an announcement at sf.edu, where the full schedule is posted. “A task force consisting of students, faculty and staff was assembled and met to organize the week’s activities.”
Monday’s on-campus service projects at the USF North Campus gym, 2702 Spring St., are Linus Blanket making, Bread for the World letter writing and the Kindness Rocks Project. Off-campus, volunteers will be welcomed at Fort Wayne Rescue Treasure House, Project 216, American Red Cross, Vincent Village, Friends of the Third World, St. Vincent de Paul Store, Blue Jacket, Little Rivers Wetlands Project, Destiny Rescue, Fort Wayne MLK Club celebrating Dr. King Unity Day at Grand Wayne Convention Center and A Mother’s Hope.
Former professional baseball player Chris Singleton will present the address at 7 p.m. at the North Campus Auditorium. His Critical Conversations theme will be “Love is Stronger Than Hate.” Singleton’s mother, Sharonda Coleman-Singleton, was slain along with eight other people at Mother Emanuel AME church in Charleston, South Carolina, on June 17, 2015, by a racist white supremacist. “Chris inspired his city and the nation by him forgiving the young man who murdered his mother and stating that ‘Love is stronger than hate,’ “ reads a post on the USF website. “Chris inspires his audiences of all ages through teaching the power of forgiveness and his personal experiences of adversity at such a young age.” Singleton was drafted by the Chicago Cubs and played six seasons for the Chicago White Sox, Baltimore Orioles, Oakland Athletics and Tampa Bay Devil Rays.
Other MLK Week activities at USF in Fort Wayne will include:
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 7 p.m.: The movie “Selma” at Jefferson Pointe AMC. The film chronicles King’s campaign to secure equal voting rights and the iconic march from Selma to Montgomery culminating in President Johnson’s signing of the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 6 p.m.: “Pizza and Politics: Evaluating Dr. King’s Dream” in the USF Cougar Den. Faculty members Cliff Buttram and Thomas Schneider will sit with members of the Fort Wayne MLK Club to engage audience members in a discussion.
Thursday, Jan. 23, 5 p.m.: “Faces of My People: Margaret Burroughs Art Exhibit Tour” at the Fort Wayne Museum of Art.
Friday, Jan. 24, 7 p.m.: MLK Trivia Night in the Cougar Den.
