FORT WAYNE — Get ready to take a trip back in time for the historic Fort Joyeux Noel Festive French Christmas.
The event, planned for Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., will give visitors a glimpse of what an 1800s French fort Christmas would have been like, down to the simple natural décor.
According to Bob Jones, event coordinator, it’s the sixth or seventh year that it’s been instated and it’s been successful every year. There’s no cost for admission.
“The turnout is high, thousands of people come downtown. Come to Fort Wayne and do some Christmas shopping,” Jones said. The event coincides with Holly Trolley Shopping.
Historic Fort volunteers work weeks in advance to prepare for the event, planning the menu as well as activities. Past activities for children have included ornament making.
According to Jones, a traditional meal will be on display for visitors to see, consisting of tourtier, a mincemeat pie made with pork sausage, a pumpkin soup and other sides of cranberries and apples and turnips.
“Of course, there are breads and fruit pies too,” he said. The fort’s commander’s kitchen will be spread with all these items, which volunteers will enjoy after the event ends at 4 p.m.
At the time, residents of the fort would have included fur traders who came from Canada to Detroit and found a market for selling their wares in the area and chose to settle there.
Other important traditions include the traditional yule log, where volunteers have kids pick the perfect log to put on the fire, which would have been kept lit all night for the celebration.
Another special tradition, a buche de Noel, a dessert made of sponge and jams which is then rolled up and served sliced, covered with chocolate, will be at the event. The outside of the buche is made to resemble a log.
“For devout Catholics, the celebration would have had a crèche,” Jones said. A crèche is similar to a modern-day Nativity scene. This year’s event is special because there will be a crèche for the first time in a few years. The crèche is being brought in from northwest Indiana.
The event will also feature vendors selling a variety of crafts and a bake sale. Each room of the fort will feature a different vendor, ranging from jewelers, silversmiths, woodworkers and more.
According to Jones, proceeds from the bake sale will go to benefit maintenance for the fort. Light refreshments will also be offered including bean soup and hot chocolate.
More information is available at the Old Fort’s website, https://oldfortwayne.org/event/joyeux-noel-a-festive-french-christmas-3/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.