Johnnie Mae Farm, an urban farm operated by the City of Fort Wayne and Purdue Extension—Allen County Office, is offering a free online gardening class from 2-3:30 p.m. Thursday, April 16. Anyone interested in the free online class may register at bit.ly/JMF-BGB or visit JohnnieMaeFarm.org and follow the link to register.
This beginning gardening class will provide residents with all the information they need to get started on a backyard garden, including how to pick a good location and how to plant seeds and starts. The class is appropriate for both adults and school-age children. There will be approximately 45 minutes of instruction and 45 minutes dedicated to questions and answers. It will be taught by Extension Urban Agriculture Educator Terri Theisen.
“This class is a great way to learn the basics about gardening just in time for the growing season,” said Theisen. “With many people spending time at home, we hope this class will provide a learning opportunity they might not have been able to take advantage of otherwise.”
Operation of the Johnnie Mae Farm, 2518 Winter St., is a partnership between the City of Fort Wayne’s Office of Housing & Neighborhood Services and the Purdue Extension – Allen County office. Last year, farm staff and volunteers grew, harvested and distributed more than 2,400 pounds of fruits and vegetables. The farm also hosted a variety of youth programming, as well as free cooking and nutrition classes.
More information about the Johnnie Mae Farm is available at JohnnieMaeFarm.org or the Facebook page @JohnnieMaeFarm. Anyone with questions may email JMFarmFW@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.