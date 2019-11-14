The little city of Woodburn is making a big effort to enjoy a sense of togetherness this holiday season.
The Woodburn Community Association is inviting participants for the annual lighted parade on Sunday, Dec. 1
The Chamber of Commerce will send out teams Dec. 14 and 15 to judge the annual Christmas lighting contest for homes and businesses.
Lighted parade
The lighted parade, a Woodburn tradition, will form behind City Hall, 22735 Main St., and at 6 p.m. Dec. 1 will begin the short trip to the clock tower plaza in the heart of the city.
“Everybody loves a parade,” Jan Palmer, of the Community Foundation, said in an interview Friday. “It’s not like the summer when you can dillydally along the way.”
“We’ve already got a bunch of people signed up, horses and vehicles,” she said in an update Tuesday.
“Then we’re having a party down at the clock tower, with Santa and cookies and chocolate and hot coffee,” Palmer said.
Westwood Fellowship will provide a s’mores station and a living Nativity.
“We’re also dong a table for the Woodburn Clothing Bank and the Food Bank,” Palmer said. Supporters are asked to donate canned goods or clothing. Palmer cited a particular need for socks and underwear for children. She also encouraged those who are able to donate any slightly used coats, jackets or gloves for children.
Santa Claus also is expected to stop by.
The streets will be lit up with holiday lights if the weather cooperates. “Hopefully there will be a nice day we can do that,” Palmer said.
Direct any questions to Laurie at 615-5227 or Jan at 557-3245.
Lighting contest
The Woodburn Chamber of Commerce plans a Christmas lighting contest to help residents celebrate a sense of community.
“It just hopefully gets everybody into the Christmas spirit,” said Beth Wood, Chamber president. “Woodburn is a small city, so we get people out there and look at Christmas lights, enjoying your neighbors’ company.
“This has been going on for many, many years, and we just encourage the residents of Woodburn and businesses to get their lights on and just light everything up.”
Following the tradition, the Chamber will judge the lights on the second weekend of December, which this year is Dec. 14 and 15. “We ask people to leave their lights on from 7-9 p.m. and we have judges who go around and then we announce the winners on our Facebook page on Monday,” Wood said.
“It’s open to anybody with a Woodburn residence,” she said. Anyone who lives outside the city limits but has a Woodburn mailing address also is eligible. “We just ask that they let us know,” Wood said. Find contact information on the Facebook page.
Cash prizes are awarded for three places in the business category and the residence category. Wood said three sets of judges make the rounds and compare notes to decide the winners.
“We have one (entrant) who has tended to win quite a few times in the past, and they always have Santa out here handing out candy,” Wood said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.