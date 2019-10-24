City Utilities is partnering with the Anthony Wayne Rotary Club to create a scholarship fund for City Utilities’ interns interested in the STEM field.
Science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) are the jobs of the future, and studies have predicted the United States will be short 1.1 million STEM workers in 2024 and 2 million short by 2025.
“City Utilities and businesses around the community and the country need STEM field employees,” said Mayor Tom Henry in a news release. “This partnership with the Anthony Wayne Rotary will help young men and women achieve their goals and will serve our community well with bright, new talent in fields with employee shortages.”
The scholarship will be set up through the Anthony Wayne Rotary Charitable Foundation. The partnership with City Utilities fits the Rotarian efforts to support clean water and education. “We are excited to enter into a partnership to support local students on their educational journey,” said Chris Moring, president of the Anthony Wayne Rotary Club.
The first two donors, Baker Tilly and Oakmont Development from Mike Thomas and Associates, presented checks at a news conference Oct. 16 to jump-start the program.
“We hope that students who receive this scholarship will benefit from the extra boost to reach the finish line. We are confident they will go on to successful careers and be the change-makers of tomorrow because of the foundation they received through this scholarship,” said Kumar Menon, director of City Utilities.
City Utilities has an internship program with more than 20 interns. The program allows the utility to develop and retain talent in the field of water resource professionals. Former interns are filling many positions regionally at engineering and construction firms in related industries and critical positions within City Utilities. More than 200 students have been interns for City Utilities in the past 20 years.
