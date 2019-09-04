RED Development has begun a multimillion-dollar revitalization project at Jefferson Pointe.
In an announcement, a marketing agency said the project is “designed to create an elevated visitor experience.” The project will introduce a pedestrian-friendly main street with access to interior shops and additional parking. The project is slated for completion by mid-2020.
“Our vision for revitalizing Jefferson Pointe is to create a more vibrant and appealing environment for our guests and tenants and reestablish it as the premier shopping, dining and entertainment destination in Fort Wayne,” said Jeff McMahon, managing partner at RED. “The upgrades, including, a new, interior main street with an engaging streetscape, will combine the best of improved convenience throughout the courtyard and a dynamic environment with heightened walkability for shoppers, while also attracting new, best-in-class merchants.”
The new street will extend from the existing roadway in front of AMC Theatres to the fountain in front of Von Maur, with connections to the northern and southern parking lots. The street will feature pedestrian-friendly design elements that will preserve Jefferson Pointe’s ability to host community events.
Other components of the project include major aesthetic updates throughout the property such as lighting upgrades within interiors and exteriors of buildings, new art and décor throughout, a refresh of the property’s paint and signage and concrete and asphalt repairs.
“The new touches will enhance the ambiance of Jefferson Pointe and ensure it remains a place where families and friends can gather, socialize and enjoy increased accessibility to top-notch shopping and dining,” McMahon said. “The improved access, visibility and convenient parking will make Jefferson Pointe even more attractive to new, best-in-class tenants.”
Jefferson Pointe is home to over 60 shops and restaurants.
For more information, visit JeffersonShopping.com. For more information on RED Development, visit REDDevelopment.com.
RED Development is a developer, owner and operator of a mixed-use and retail portfolio that comprises 35 properties with over 19 million square feet in 11 states.
