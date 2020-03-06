HUNTERTOWN — Byron Health Center, 12101 Lima Road, will highlight the talents of residents and staff during the seventh annual Byron’s Got Talent event Sunday, March 22. The events begins at 2 p.m. in Byron's Eakin Family Room.
More than a dozen acts will be secured to perform, including both groups and solo acts. Performances range from comedy to singing, dancing and karaoke.
“Byron’s Got Talent highlights several amazing talents that our residents and staff may have kept hidden for years,” Byron Health Center Director of Life Enrichment Terri Walker said in a news release. “We provide a safe and encouraging environment for the participants’ performances, which helps to showcase their creative sides.”
Fort Wayne's own Jack Hammer will once again host the two-hour event. After a successful 25-year career in radio, Hammer has reinvented himself as the executive director of Three Rivers Festival. As a lifelong MC, entertainer and musician, Hammer has shared the stage with some of the biggest names in rock and roll.
Participating acts will be assessed on presentation, production and originality by several celebrity judges and a "super secret" Byron Health Center staff judge. Performers will compete for special recognition in performance categories including Most Entertaining Act, Most Original Act and Audience Choice Act.
The event is free of charge, and the public is encouraged to attend. Special friends of Byron Health Center will receive exclusive invitations, including congregation members of Keefer Creek Baptist Church and students, staff and parents from Eel River and Oak View elementary schools. Some light refreshments will be served, including popcorn and punch.
