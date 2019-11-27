Historical accuracy was the hot topic at Fort Wayne City Council on Nov. 19 as councilmen considered a resolution that would celebrate National Native American Heritage Month and also provided a historical perspective on past events.
At issue was a previous resolution authored by Councilman Jason Arp, R-4th, which passed 6-3 earlier this year. That resolution proclaimed July 16 as “General ‘Mad’ Anthony Wayne Day.” Wayne established Fort Wayne and is the city’s namesake.
However the resolution did not go over well with members of the Miami Tribe, who occupied land at the confluence of Fort Wayne’s three rivers until it was ceded through multiple treaties with the United States. The Miami also cited some factual inaccuracies in the resolution.
Representatives from the Miami Tribe of Oklahoma came to Fort Wayne to meet with City Council members to express their disappointment with the resolution.
Geoff Paddock, D-5th, was at that meeting and moved to action after listening to the tribe members. “It was my feeling we ought to try to soothe some of those hurt feelings,” he said.
He enlisted the help of the nonpartisan History Center to draft a resolution that would provide a more balanced history of Fort Wayne’s origins. “This was drafted, I think, as something that was to put another chapter forward in recognizing the history of our great area and certainly the Native American accomplishments.”
Diane Hunter, a member of the Miami Tribe of Oklahoma and a tribal historic preservation officer, spoke with Council about the resolution. “I hope you know … the Miami Tribe never wanted to stop Fort Wayne from recognizing its namesake. That was never our intention,” she said. “We only wanted to correct history so that the historical facts in the record of the City Council would be accurate. And we are very pleased that this resolution does just that. It corrects the errors and presents an accurate history for the City Council.”
Melissa Rinehart is a cultural anthropologist who served as the History Center’s consultant on this project. She had harsh words for the first ordinance – the one that declared July 16 General Mad Anthony Day – which was written by Arp, who was not at the Nov. 19 meeting. Rinehart said it was “based on gross historical inaccuracies from the work of an untrained historian lacking the ability to frame history contextually and from many vantage points. The bias in his work is glaring and quite frankly embarrassing as an academic.”
Councilman Paul Ensley, R-1st, said he would vote for the resolution, but responded to Rinehart’s harsh criticism. “I did not appreciate your comments calling the actions of this council embarrassing.”
He also said her comments about Arp were particularly harsh, but she responded that “they weren’t about him.” She clarified that the work he relied on when writing the resolution in support of “General ‘Mad’ Anthony Wayne Day” was written by an amateur, not Arp.
“History matters, and we have the moral obligation to relate accurate and multidimensional perspectives when it comes to understanding the past,” Rinehart said. “Voting down Councilman Paddock’s resolution would not only be shortsighted but also dismissive of our collective past and quite frankly a shameful, post-colonial slap in the face to the Miami and others that made the establishment of early Fort Wayne possible.
She recommended passage of the resolution, as did many other professionals who vetted it. The list includes 20 academics, 10 tribal nations, six Native American organizations, 15 historical organizations and three historic sites.
Council did approve the resolution unanimously with a 6-0 vote. Arp, Tom Didier, R-3rd, and Russ Jehl, R-2nd, were not present.
