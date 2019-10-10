The Deer Park Irish Pub, 1530 Leesburg Road, Fort Wayne, will host its ninth annual Craft Beer Festival from 1-5 p.m. Oct. 12. The festival has been organized to provide a forum for nationally known craft brewers to celebrate their art and tradition with local beer enthusiasts, Deer Park Pub owner Tony Henry said.
There will also be fresh, German brats and signature Bush’s baked beans available for purchase.
Admission to the event is $25 in advance or $35 at the door. Those in attendance must be 21. Henry said proceeds from the festival will go to the Miss Virginia Food Pantry. The pantry provides food for the working poor and unemployed.
Music will be provided by Swimming Into View.
Tickets are available at the Deer Park Irish Pub, or online at deerparkcraftbeer.eventbrite.com.
For more information, contact Tony Henry, Deer Park Irish Pub, at 260-437-8254.
Many Home Brewers from the Huntington Beer Collective and other groups are coming out of their garages to bring their hand-crafted beers.
Riegel’s Pipe & Tobacco will host a cigar table featuring fine, imported cigars.
“We’ll be building on the success of our first eight craft beer festivals,” Henry said. “Only at our annual craft beer festival will Fort Wayne have so many of the country’s finest craft beers tapped in one place, at one time. Craft beer connoisseurs will enjoy four hours of beer tasting from a selection of more than 50 craft and home brews ... they’ll think they have died and gone to beer heaven.”
Among the dozens of well-known micro-brewers on tap will be Bottle Logic, Bare Hands, Windmill Brewing and “450 North. There will be dozens of microbreweries represented including Bell’s Brewery of Kalamazoo, Michigan; Bloomington’s Upland Brewery; Sierra Nevada Brewery of Chico, California; and many more.
