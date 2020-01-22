In today’s divisive world, local churches are stepping up to unite Fort Wayne’s diverse religious communities through knowledge and understanding.
Trinity English Lutheran Church held its very first interfaith family group on Sunday, Jan. 12, at 2 p.m.
The group, which is organized by Julie Konow, administrative assistant and longtime church member at Trinity English Lutheran Church, is a step in the right direction and it’s been in the works for a few years.
Konow gauged people’s interest in such a group three years ago and was met with a positive response. As a result, the church hosted a multifaith event two years ago and it was a hit.
“I felt like I’d seen the need for an interfaith group. I thought we would start small and move on from there. Diversity is so important in a world created equal,” Konow said.
Still, Konow wanted to continue so she started the interfaith family group, which will meet regularly. So far, faiths involved in the group include the Sikh, Muslim, Jewish, and Mormon and other Christian communities. She expects more to join in the future once the group is established.
The goal of each meeting is to spread knowledge and understanding of a faith by playing on similar values in each faith’s texts and values, Konow said.
“It’s empowering our kids to give them the knowledge, getting rid of the ignorance and coming together,” Konow said.
While the group did have many adults in attendance, children of all ages were also there. By starting early on, children can learn early on in life to respect the different religions, despite differences they may have.
For its first gathering, a group of 30 participants of all ages played games, had a snack and assembled literacy bags for people in need. Bags included items such a hardback book, coloring pages, crayons and colored pencils, stuffed animals and a personalized card.
Trinity English Lutheran Church provides outreach for people in need by offering food and clothing vouchers; attendees learned about the history of the church assistance through speaker and fellow volunteer Jeff Goshert.
Goshert has been volunteering for 9 months.
Pastor Terry Anderson, one of three pastors at Trinity English Lutheran Church, spoke of Fort Wayne’s growth.
“We have become an increasingly diverse community in the past 20 years,” Anderson said.
He cited September 11, 2001, as a major factor toward religions intolerance, which had effects that reverberated around the world and the United States. According to Anderson, many non-Muslim communities in the country such as the Sikhs and Hindus faced increased levels of harassment and violence afterward.
Anderson spoke on the importance of knowing your neighbor, stating it’s hard to hate someone if you know them well.
“There is no peace among religions without understanding,” Anderson said.
Anderson also mentioned the formation of Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry’s Commission for Interfaith Understanding a few years ago as an important factor to unite the various religious communities in the area.
As for future meetings, they will be hosted by different faith hosts in order to expose participants to each group’s faith, their facilities and the services they provide.
“The Sikh community wants to host the next one and even wanted to cook,” Konow said. It’s likely future meeting will include a meal.
Organizers are looking forward to meetings in the future. Anyone interested in joining the group may contact Julie Konow by email at jkonow@trinityenglish.org.
