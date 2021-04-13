March 26

Huntertown

5 extra patrols

07:45 Disabled vehicle, SR 3 and Hathaway Road

15:44 Traffic stop, Carroll Road and Carroll Creek Run

17:19 Assist, 12100 block of SR 3

19:58 Disabled vehicle, SR 3 and West Cedar Canyons Road

Leo-Cedarville

2 extra patrols

02:12 911 hang up, 14000 block of SR 1

17:44 Vandalism, 10400 block of Hosler Road

New Haven

11:53 Serving protective order, 2000 block of East Lincoln Highway

12:14 Serving protective order, 800 block of East Lincoln Highway

21:45 Disturbance, 5400 block of Old Maumee Road

21:56 Problem unknown, Moeller Road and Minnich Road

22:48 Traffic stop, Landin Road and North River Road

Woodburn

1 extra patrol

09:37 Hit/skip vehicle accident, 22200 Block of Main Street

March 27

Huntertown

8 extra patrols

17:03 Shots fired, Hathaway Road and SR 3

22:02 Nuisance, 15300 block of Lima Road

22:25 Suspicious person, occupied vehicle, West Gump Road and Lima Road

Leo-Cedarville

1 extra patrol

01:44 Domestic disturbance, 14700 block of Michael Drive

New Haven

18:49 Domestic disturbance, battery, 700 block of Brookwood Drive

19:15 Disturbance, person with weapon, 1100 block of Canal Street

19:41 Audible alarm, 500 block of Broadway Street

Woodburn

3 extra patrols

00:36 Suspicious person, 4200 block of College Street

March 28

Huntertown

2 extra patrols

09:15 Lost/stolen license plate, 15700 block of Walnut Street

Leo-Cedarville

1 extra patrol

17:23 Traffic stop, Schwartz Road and Grabill Road

New Haven

15:31 Property damage accident, East US 30 and South Doyle Road

20:46 Disturbance, 7000 block of East SR 930

Woodburn

07:24 Assist, 21900 block of Hickory Street

March 29

Huntertown

9 extra patrols

06:35 Traffic stop, SR 3 and Hathaway Road

11:12 Hit/skip vehicle accident, SR 3 and Hathaway Road

12:14 Serving protective order, 14400 block of Lima Road

13:02 Suspicious person, occupied vehicle, 2800 block of Carroll Road

16:05 911 hang up, 15400 block of Lima Road

16:21 Motor check, 900 block of West Gump Road

18:44 Juvenile investigation, 15300 block of Lima Road

Leo-Cedarville

3 extra patrols

07:10 Work traffic, SR 1 and Amstutz Road

08:17 Assist, 13500 block of SR 1

09:27 Audible alarm, 12600 block of SR 1

16:44 911 hang up, 9800 block of Saint Joseph Street

17:03 Attempt to locate, 13000 block of Main Street

New Haven

13:01 Serving protective order, 300 block of Hartzell Road

Woodburn

08:58 Domestic disturbance, 21700 block of Woodburn Road

March 30

Huntertown

5 extra patrols

08:11 Property damage accident, Lima Crossing and Lima Crossing Enter

11:47 Followup, 1900 block of Hathaway Road

Leo-Cedarville

2 extra patrols

00:56 Suspicious person, occupied vehicle, 9800 block of Saint Joseph Street

08:22 Civil investigation, 14600 block of Amstutz Road

New Haven

07:00 Property damage accident, 1900 block of I-469 northbound

17:37 disabled vehicle, traffic hazard, East Lincoln Highway and Broadway Street

20:59 Hit/skip vehicle accident, 1100 block of Hartzell Street

March 31

Huntertown

2 extra patrols

01:45 Assist, 16000 block of Lima Road

06:35 Followup, SR 3 and Hathaway Road

15:23 Audible alarm, 15600 block of Lima Road

19:26 Disabled vehicle, traffic hazard, SR 3 and West Gump Road

19:32 Property damage accident, 4000 block of Hathaway Road

Leo-Cedarville

3 extra patrols

07:57 Stolen vehicle, SR 1 and Hosler Road

09:55 Audible alarm, 9800 block of Gerig Road

13:21 Assist, 1510 block of James Drive

New Haven

02:24 Suicide attempt, 5900 block of New Haven Avenue

09:05 Serving protective order, 2000 block of Sheridan Road

16:38 Traffic stop, Minnich Road and Seiler Road

April 1

Huntertown

3 extra patrols

10:33 Juvenile investigation, 4000 block of Hathaway Road

Leo-Cedarville

2 extra patrols

08:14 Motor check, 15000 block of SR 1

April 2

Huntertown

8 extra patrols

09:55 Serving protective order, 12000 block of SR 3

10:07 Theft, 2300 block of Almon Street

15:30 Audible alarm, 2300 block of West Shoaff Road

Leo-Cedarville

2 extra patrols

20:14 911 hang up, Lochner Road and Birky Drive

New Haven

00:11 Traffic stop, East Lincoln Highway and Minnich Road

April 3

Huntertown

2 extra patrols

Leo-Cedarville

2 extra patrols

12:02 Escort, 14600 block of Amstutz Road

New Haven

12:34 Fire, 15000 block of Edgerton Road

April 4

Huntertown

6 extra patrols

00:08 Suspicious person, occupied vehicle, 15300 block of SR 3

12:00 Audible alarm, 15400 block of Lima Road

15:56 Juvenile investigation, 2300 block of Main Street

16:29 Juvenile investigation, 15300 block of Lima Road

20:36 Traffic stop, Lima Road and Almon Street

21:36 Serving warrant, 16000 block of Lima Road

Leo-Cedarville

2 extra patrols

01:03 Suspicious person, occupied vehicle, 14700 block of Amstutz Road

New Haven

03:21 Fight, 11200 block of Isabelle Drive

13:59 Traffic stop, South Maplecrest Road and Moeller Road

Woodburn

1 extra patrol

16:51 Baby box, 22700 block of Main Street

16:56 Assist, 22700 block of Main Street

April 5

Huntertown

4 extra patrols

16:30 Juvenile investigation, 15300 block of Lima Road

Leo-Cedarville

02:30 Open door, 12600 block of SR 1

11:41 Meet, 10500 block of Main Street

18:28 Theft, 11100 block of Birky Drive

22:08 Suspicious person, occupied vehicle, 14700 Schwartz Road

22:28 Traffic stop, Grabill Road and Schwartz Road

23:25 Suspicious person, occupied vehicle, 9800 block of Saint Joseph Street

New Haven

14:11 Eviction, 1200 block of Daly Drive

15:00 Molesting, 7200 block of Moeller Road

Woodburn

19:44 Traffic stop, Hickory Street and Woodburn Road

April 6

Huntertown

3 extra patrols

07:00 Traffic stop, SR 3 and Hathaway Road

07:34 Traffic hazard, Hedge Brook Drive and West Gump Road

13:49 Motor check, 900 West Gump Road

19:37 Juvenile runaway, 15500 block of Lima Road

Leo-Cedarville

2 extra patrols

05:29 Audible alarm, 13800 block of Amstutz Road

10:39 Follow up, 13800 block of Amstutz Road

13:41 Motor check, 14900 block of Dunlap Drive

14:30 Follow up, 10500 block of Main Street

15:16 Motor check, 14200 block of Schwartz Road

22:09 Traffic stop, SR 1 and Wayne Street

New Haven

00:46 Domestic disturbance, person with weapon, 6000 block of Moeller Road

21:08 Disturbance, 6000 block of Moeller Road

Woodburn

13:16 911 hang up, 22000 block of Main Street

April 7

Huntertown

3 extra patrols

00:33 Reckless driving, SR 3 and West Gump Road

Leo-Cedarville

3 extra patrols

23:04 Suspicious person, 9800 block of Saint Joseph Street

New Haven

11:05 911 hang up, Edgerton Road and South Berthaud Road

17:19 Personal injury accident, 1300 block of Minnich Road

April 9

Huntertown

8 extra patrols

02:13 Juvenile runaway, 2200 block of Hunter Street

03:56 Juvenile recovery, 2200 block of Hunter Street

22:13 Parked vehicle, 2600 block of Hathaway Road

Leo-Cedarville

4 extra patrols

09:19 Battery, 14500 block of SR 1

09:49 Holdup alarm, 15000 block of SR 1

19:22 Meet, 12600 block of SR 1

20:12 Water rescue, 10200 block of River View Drive

Woodburn

2 extra patrols

