March 26
Huntertown
5 extra patrols
07:45 Disabled vehicle, SR 3 and Hathaway Road
15:44 Traffic stop, Carroll Road and Carroll Creek Run
17:19 Assist, 12100 block of SR 3
19:58 Disabled vehicle, SR 3 and West Cedar Canyons Road
Leo-Cedarville
2 extra patrols
02:12 911 hang up, 14000 block of SR 1
17:44 Vandalism, 10400 block of Hosler Road
New Haven
11:53 Serving protective order, 2000 block of East Lincoln Highway
12:14 Serving protective order, 800 block of East Lincoln Highway
21:45 Disturbance, 5400 block of Old Maumee Road
21:56 Problem unknown, Moeller Road and Minnich Road
22:48 Traffic stop, Landin Road and North River Road
Woodburn
1 extra patrol
09:37 Hit/skip vehicle accident, 22200 Block of Main Street
March 27
Huntertown
8 extra patrols
17:03 Shots fired, Hathaway Road and SR 3
22:02 Nuisance, 15300 block of Lima Road
22:25 Suspicious person, occupied vehicle, West Gump Road and Lima Road
Leo-Cedarville
1 extra patrol
01:44 Domestic disturbance, 14700 block of Michael Drive
New Haven
18:49 Domestic disturbance, battery, 700 block of Brookwood Drive
19:15 Disturbance, person with weapon, 1100 block of Canal Street
19:41 Audible alarm, 500 block of Broadway Street
Woodburn
3 extra patrols
00:36 Suspicious person, 4200 block of College Street
March 28
Huntertown
2 extra patrols
09:15 Lost/stolen license plate, 15700 block of Walnut Street
Leo-Cedarville
1 extra patrol
17:23 Traffic stop, Schwartz Road and Grabill Road
New Haven
15:31 Property damage accident, East US 30 and South Doyle Road
20:46 Disturbance, 7000 block of East SR 930
Woodburn
07:24 Assist, 21900 block of Hickory Street
March 29
Huntertown
9 extra patrols
06:35 Traffic stop, SR 3 and Hathaway Road
11:12 Hit/skip vehicle accident, SR 3 and Hathaway Road
12:14 Serving protective order, 14400 block of Lima Road
13:02 Suspicious person, occupied vehicle, 2800 block of Carroll Road
16:05 911 hang up, 15400 block of Lima Road
16:21 Motor check, 900 block of West Gump Road
18:44 Juvenile investigation, 15300 block of Lima Road
Leo-Cedarville
3 extra patrols
07:10 Work traffic, SR 1 and Amstutz Road
08:17 Assist, 13500 block of SR 1
09:27 Audible alarm, 12600 block of SR 1
16:44 911 hang up, 9800 block of Saint Joseph Street
17:03 Attempt to locate, 13000 block of Main Street
New Haven
13:01 Serving protective order, 300 block of Hartzell Road
Woodburn
08:58 Domestic disturbance, 21700 block of Woodburn Road
March 30
Huntertown
5 extra patrols
08:11 Property damage accident, Lima Crossing and Lima Crossing Enter
11:47 Followup, 1900 block of Hathaway Road
Leo-Cedarville
2 extra patrols
00:56 Suspicious person, occupied vehicle, 9800 block of Saint Joseph Street
08:22 Civil investigation, 14600 block of Amstutz Road
New Haven
07:00 Property damage accident, 1900 block of I-469 northbound
17:37 disabled vehicle, traffic hazard, East Lincoln Highway and Broadway Street
20:59 Hit/skip vehicle accident, 1100 block of Hartzell Street
March 31
Huntertown
2 extra patrols
01:45 Assist, 16000 block of Lima Road
06:35 Followup, SR 3 and Hathaway Road
15:23 Audible alarm, 15600 block of Lima Road
19:26 Disabled vehicle, traffic hazard, SR 3 and West Gump Road
19:32 Property damage accident, 4000 block of Hathaway Road
Leo-Cedarville
3 extra patrols
07:57 Stolen vehicle, SR 1 and Hosler Road
09:55 Audible alarm, 9800 block of Gerig Road
13:21 Assist, 1510 block of James Drive
New Haven
02:24 Suicide attempt, 5900 block of New Haven Avenue
09:05 Serving protective order, 2000 block of Sheridan Road
16:38 Traffic stop, Minnich Road and Seiler Road
April 1
Huntertown
3 extra patrols
10:33 Juvenile investigation, 4000 block of Hathaway Road
Leo-Cedarville
2 extra patrols
08:14 Motor check, 15000 block of SR 1
April 2
Huntertown
8 extra patrols
09:55 Serving protective order, 12000 block of SR 3
10:07 Theft, 2300 block of Almon Street
15:30 Audible alarm, 2300 block of West Shoaff Road
Leo-Cedarville
2 extra patrols
20:14 911 hang up, Lochner Road and Birky Drive
New Haven
00:11 Traffic stop, East Lincoln Highway and Minnich Road
April 3
Huntertown
2 extra patrols
Leo-Cedarville
2 extra patrols
12:02 Escort, 14600 block of Amstutz Road
New Haven
12:34 Fire, 15000 block of Edgerton Road
April 4
Huntertown
6 extra patrols
00:08 Suspicious person, occupied vehicle, 15300 block of SR 3
12:00 Audible alarm, 15400 block of Lima Road
15:56 Juvenile investigation, 2300 block of Main Street
16:29 Juvenile investigation, 15300 block of Lima Road
20:36 Traffic stop, Lima Road and Almon Street
21:36 Serving warrant, 16000 block of Lima Road
Leo-Cedarville
2 extra patrols
01:03 Suspicious person, occupied vehicle, 14700 block of Amstutz Road
New Haven
03:21 Fight, 11200 block of Isabelle Drive
13:59 Traffic stop, South Maplecrest Road and Moeller Road
Woodburn
1 extra patrol
16:51 Baby box, 22700 block of Main Street
16:56 Assist, 22700 block of Main Street
April 5
Huntertown
4 extra patrols
16:30 Juvenile investigation, 15300 block of Lima Road
Leo-Cedarville
02:30 Open door, 12600 block of SR 1
11:41 Meet, 10500 block of Main Street
18:28 Theft, 11100 block of Birky Drive
22:08 Suspicious person, occupied vehicle, 14700 Schwartz Road
22:28 Traffic stop, Grabill Road and Schwartz Road
23:25 Suspicious person, occupied vehicle, 9800 block of Saint Joseph Street
New Haven
14:11 Eviction, 1200 block of Daly Drive
15:00 Molesting, 7200 block of Moeller Road
Woodburn
19:44 Traffic stop, Hickory Street and Woodburn Road
April 6
Huntertown
3 extra patrols
07:00 Traffic stop, SR 3 and Hathaway Road
07:34 Traffic hazard, Hedge Brook Drive and West Gump Road
13:49 Motor check, 900 West Gump Road
19:37 Juvenile runaway, 15500 block of Lima Road
Leo-Cedarville
2 extra patrols
05:29 Audible alarm, 13800 block of Amstutz Road
10:39 Follow up, 13800 block of Amstutz Road
13:41 Motor check, 14900 block of Dunlap Drive
14:30 Follow up, 10500 block of Main Street
15:16 Motor check, 14200 block of Schwartz Road
22:09 Traffic stop, SR 1 and Wayne Street
New Haven
00:46 Domestic disturbance, person with weapon, 6000 block of Moeller Road
21:08 Disturbance, 6000 block of Moeller Road
Woodburn
13:16 911 hang up, 22000 block of Main Street
April 7
Huntertown
3 extra patrols
00:33 Reckless driving, SR 3 and West Gump Road
Leo-Cedarville
3 extra patrols
23:04 Suspicious person, 9800 block of Saint Joseph Street
New Haven
11:05 911 hang up, Edgerton Road and South Berthaud Road
17:19 Personal injury accident, 1300 block of Minnich Road
April 9
Huntertown
8 extra patrols
02:13 Juvenile runaway, 2200 block of Hunter Street
03:56 Juvenile recovery, 2200 block of Hunter Street
22:13 Parked vehicle, 2600 block of Hathaway Road
Leo-Cedarville
4 extra patrols
09:19 Battery, 14500 block of SR 1
09:49 Holdup alarm, 15000 block of SR 1
19:22 Meet, 12600 block of SR 1
20:12 Water rescue, 10200 block of River View Drive
Woodburn
2 extra patrols
