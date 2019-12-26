Parkview Health System Inc. is planning to build a multi-use medical facility on Illinois Road, in Fort Wayne, where the closed Bandido’s restaurant now sits.
A primary development plan was submitted Dec. 2 to the Department of Planning Services for the project, which will be called Parkview Inverness Health Park.
The 6.2-acre site in Aboite Township is located at 8202 Glencarin Blvd. It sits at the corner of Illinois Road and Glencarin, and abuts other property owned by Parkview. The building will be 130,000 square feet and four stories, including a mechanical penthouse.
Several waivers have been requested, including a variance on height. The maximum height allowed is 40 feet, but Parkview is asking for 60 feet, including the mechanical penthouse. But that will only take up a small portion of the rooftop, so most of the building will be about 50 feet tall, according to the plan. The plan also notes that most of the buildings in Inverness Centre are being used for medical services and don’t exceed more than two stories above ground.
The plan also seeks a waiver for maximum square footage. The proposed plan has about 50,000 square feet of level one lot coverage, in excess of 22,000 square feet stipulated under the ordinance.
Parkview is also seeking a waiver for uplighting. The request states, “If the waiver is not granted, the multiple use medical office building will not have the same lighting as other Parkview facilities and will not have the aesthetic appeal Parkview desires.” The request also notes that the new building will be contiguous to other properties owned by Parkview.
Other waivers include a request for permission to install a canopy covering an outpatient surgery drive-through. Doing so would require a waiver for a setback issue.
The Fort Wayne Plan Commission will meet to discuss this and other issues at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 13 in Room 035 of Citizens Square, 200 E. Berry St.
