INDIANAPOLIS — State Rep. Bob Morris (R-Fort Wayne) honored the Bishop Dwenger cheerleading squad and Saints cross country runner Erin Strzelecki Jan. 27 at the Indiana Statehouse.
Dwenger’s cheerleading squad took first place at the 2019 Indiana State Cheer Competition, going undefeated all season. This latest win marks the Saints’ eighth team state varsity title.
“These girls dedicate a tremendous amount of time and effort to accomplish their goals, and should be proud of this incredible achievement,” Morris said.
Strzelecki won the individual girls cross country state title in 2019 and has signed to continue running collegiately at University of Notre Dame. Most recently, she was named the Gatorade Indiana Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year.
“I have so much respect for cross country runners and the endurance they show,” Morris said. “To place first in the state is an amazing accomplishment for Erin Strzelecki, Ms. Cross Country.”
