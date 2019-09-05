Four projects under development in the Meadowbrook Rural Revival Target Area will be discussed and explained at a public meeting Wednesday, Sept. 11, at the New Haven Community Center. The meeting starts at 6 p.m.
In late 2018, East Allen County was designated as an Indiana Regional Stellar Community and money was set aside to fund quality of life projects in the area. The programs that will be discussed at the meeting include the Community Center Park, Meadowbrook Trail, Kady Gene Housing Development and the Owner-Occupied Rehabilitation Program. The meeting is being held not only to explain the projects to area residents, but to get input from those in attendance.
First is the extension of the trail from the Community Center through neighboring Meadowbrook to Moeller Road and Glenridge Mobile Home Park. The second is the addition of a park behind the Center that would include a playground, splash pad, four pickleball courts, a basketball court and a sand volleyball court.
Representatives from Keller Development will explain the senior housing project proposed for the land south of the Community Center. It would include construction of 50 low-income senior duplexes in 2020. The $8 million investment also includes an additional 66 units to be built in the future.
The Owner-Occupied Rehabilitation Program, which is already underway, allows residents to apply to Bright Point for a $17,000 grant to make repairs to their property for energy saving measures and health and safety issues. There is an income threshold for qualifying for the grants. Information can be obtained by calling Monica Woods at 260-399-4116.
