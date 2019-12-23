NEW HAVEN — New Haven’s boys basketball team took a 10-point win over Northeast 8 Conference foe Bellmont on Friday, 59-49, to earn their first NE8 victory.
The Bulldogs played a consistent game, outscoring the Braves in every quarter.
New Haven led 14-11 after the first quarter and 30-24 at halftime.
The Bulldogs added 14 points in the third quarter to make the score 44-37, then outscored Bellmont 15-12 in the fourth to make the score 59-49.
New Haven had four players in double-figure scoring — Thomas Latham with 14 points, Donovynn Lewis with 13 points, JaKar Williams with 12 and Darion Brooks with 10.
New Haven 78, Wayne 71
FORT WAYNE — The squad traveled to Wayne High School on Dec. 18 to face the Generals, winning in a seven-point game, 78-71.
The Bulldogs took a 29-20 advantage by the end of the first quarter and led 41-32 at halftime.
Wayne scored one more point than the Bulldogs in both the third and fourth quarters, 21-20 and 18-17, making the final score 78-71.
The Bulldogs had balanced scoring, with Donovynn Lewis leading the way with 18 points, followed by freshman Darrion Brooks making his season debut with 17 points. Dre Wright added 14 points and Jamarr Hutchins had 13. Thomas Lathan han nine points, 15 rebounds and seven blocked shots.
The wins moved New haven to 4-2 overall and 1-0 in the Northeast 8 Conference.
New Haven competes in the Huntington North Tournament Dec. 27-28, first facing Warren Central at 4 p.m. on Dec. 27.
The tournament concludes on Dec. 28.
